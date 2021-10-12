Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra approves 10-year action plan for safety, conservation of wildlife
mumbai news

Maharashtra approves 10-year action plan for safety, conservation of wildlife

Maharashtra government has also approved an extension of the boundary of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve by around 79 sq km
Out of 312 tigers in the state, 203 are within Tadoba and its buffer zone.
Published on Oct 12, 2021 10:10 PM IST
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai

The Maharashtra government has approved an action plan that suggests comprehensive measures for the safety and conservation of wildlife. The action plan has been prepared for the next 10 years — 2021-2030. Maharashtra has become the first state to have prepared such an action plan. The approval was granted in the 17th meeting of the state wildlife board held on Tuesday.

It has also approved an extension of the boundary of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve by around 79 sq km. Located in Chandrapur district of Vidarbha region, Tadoba sanctuary is a popular tourist destination owing to frequent tiger sightings.

In the board meeting, it was decided to include 78.79 sq km in the core area of Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. The decision was taken owing to the rising number of tigers in the sanctuary, the officials said.

The existing area of the sanctuary is 509.27 sq km.

“The man-animal conflicts have increased in the area as there is a rise in the number of tigers in the reserve. A tiger requires at least 40 sq km land and due to the total number of tigers the existing area is falling short,” said a senior forest official.

RELATED STORIES

Out of 312 tigers in the state, 203 are within Tadoba and its buffer zone. The man-animal conflict in Chandrapur forest, which houses Tadoba, has resulted in the deaths of 33 people in 2020 and 18 so far, this year.

The action plan has been divided into 12 chapters which include conservation of rare species, control on poaching and illegal trade of wildlife, measures and rescue work on man-animal conflict, wildlife health management, conservation of regional ecosystem conservation systems, conservation of coastal and marine ecosystems, wildlife tourism management, conservation awareness, public participation, strengthening research and monitoring, ensuring sustainable funding for wildlife, strengthening and expanding the network of protected areas in the state.

The plan will be implemented in a timely manner by setting up a committee of concerned government departments, scientific organisations of the concerned field and non-governmental organizations. The state environment minister Aaditya Thackeray has directed the officials to set up a monitoring committee to see if the implementation of this plan is going well or not.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Coal shortage costs 340 crore for Maharashtra power companies

New TB drug trial starts in Shatabdi Hospital in Mumbai

PMLA court issues non-baliable warant against wife of NCP leader Eknath Khadse

ED resorting to selective disclosure to media to malign me: Anil Deshmukh to Bombay HC
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 7
Horoscope Today
Nedumudi Venu
Gold Price
Economics Nobel Prize
Covid-19 cases
Amitabh Bachchan
Mundra port drugs
Navratri 2021 special recipe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP