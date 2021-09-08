Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra CET to be conducted between Sept 15 and Oct 19; results by Oct 20
mumbai news

Maharashtra CET to be conducted between Sept 15 and Oct 19; results by Oct 20

Putting an end to speculations and confusion around the state common entrance test (MH-CET) exams, Maharashtra minister of state higher and technical education Uday Samant on Tuesday announced that the exams will be conducted between September 15 and October 10
By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 08, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Results for Maharashtra CET will be declared by Oct 20 and the new academic year will begin in November. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)

Putting an end to speculations and confusion around the state common entrance test (MH-CET) exams, Maharashtra minister of state higher and technical education Uday Samant on Tuesday announced that the exams will be conducted between September 15 and October 10. Results for the exams will be declared by October 20 and the new academic year for undergraduate (UG) first-year courses for 2021-22 will begin in November.

“A total of 855,000 students will appear for the examinations of all courses. 226 centres have been fixed for these entrance examinations. The number of centres outside the state has also been increased this year and efforts are underway to increase the centres,” said Samant at a press conference held in the city.

A statement released by the government late on Tuesday revealed that 50,000 computers per day have been provided for the exam.

“The entrance examination will be conducted in compliance with the rules and regulations announced by the state,” said Samant, adding that students will be allowed to travel in Mumbai on the day of the exam, provided they carry a physical copy of their hall ticket.

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra CET

CET is held for admissions to professional UG degree programmes including engineering, management, architecture, hotel management, pharmacy, agriculture and allied courses among others. For BTech (Bachelor of Technology) alone, nearly 430,000 students have registered to appear for the entrance exam.

“After the announcement of results, admissions should be conducted smoothly, and by the first week of November, the academic year should commence. Decision on online or offline classes will be taken at that time depending on the Covid-19 situation in the state,” said the statement.

A detailed timetable has been released on the official website of the state CET cell at www.mahacet.org.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Thane asst civic chief wants to know motive behind attack by hawker in which she lost 2 fingers

Mumbai gets entire year’s drinking water stock as lake levels cross 92%

More antigen tests than RT-PCR in Mumbai in 3 weeks, shows BMC data on Covid

BMC bans gatherings, darshan in Ganesh pandals amid 3rd Covid wave fear in Mumbai
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET UG Admit Card 2021
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Covid-19 cases
Tokyo Paralympics
Shikshak Parv 2021 Live
INS Anvesh
Gold Price
Covid-19 cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP