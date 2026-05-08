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Maharashtra Class 10 results out; pass percentage dips to 92.09%

MSBSHSE SSC 2026 results declared with 92.09% pass rate; Konkan emerges top-performing division while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar records lowest result.

Published on: May 08, 2026 02:39 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Pune
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The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Friday announced the Secondary School Certificate (Class 10) results for the February–March 2026 examination, with the state recording an overall pass percentage of 92.09%, marking a decline of 2.01 percentage points from last year’s 94.10%.

Maharashtra state board Class 10 results announced

A total of 15.42 lakh regular students appeared out of 15.55 lakh registered candidates across the nine divisional boards of Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan, of whom 14.20 lakh cleared the examination. Including private and repeater candidates, 16.00 lakh students appeared statewide and 14.52 lakh passed, taking the combined pass percentage to 90.75%.

Girls once again outperformed boys, while Konkan division emerged as the best-performing region and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar recorded the lowest pass percentage among the nine divisions.

Among private candidates, 29,506 students had registered, while 28,825 appeared and 22,003 cleared the examination, taking the pass percentage in this category to 76.33%.

In the repeater category, 29,518 students registered and 28,867 appeared for the examination. Of them, 9,757 students passed, recording a pass percentage of 33.79%.

The SSC examination this year was conducted for 64 subjects, of which 20 subjects recorded a 100% result.

Among the successful regular candidates, 4.22 lakh students secured distinction, 4.82 lakh passed in first class, 3.80 lakh in second class, while 1.34 lakh students cleared the examination in pass class.

Students from 23,698 secondary schools across the state appeared for the examination, and 6,612 schools recorded a 100% result.

 
class 10 results pass percentage
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