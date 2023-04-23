CM lays foundation stone of superspecialty hospital in Thane

Thane: “The superspecialty hospital will benefit the poor of Thane and Palghar districts. Many lives will be saved,” said Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde while laying the foundation stone for the hospital at Thembi Naka, Thane, on Saturday.

Dr Kailas Pawar, civil surgeon of Thane civil hospital said, “The old civil hospital has been demolished and the patients are currently shifted to the mental hospital as we are operating from there. This new hospital will be a major relief for all of us; patients and people of Thane as well as nearby cities. All facilities will be under one roof. We are looking forward to working in this new facility.” (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo)

“The new 900-bedded Vitthal Sayanna District General, Women and Child and Superspecialty Hospital are estimated to be completed in 18 months,” said Shinde. “Overcoming all the difficulties, a hospital with state-of-the-art facilities will be available for the services to the residents of Thane,” said Shinde.

The Maharashtra state health department and Public Works Department (PWD) will construct the new hospital. It will replace the 180-year-old Thane Civil Hospital, which is being demolished as it could not cater to the increasing number of patients.

Jayraj Nair, 59, who got treated at the Thane civil hospital during covid said, “It is a great plan to have a superspecialty hospital in the district as it is the need of the hour.”

Harsh Construction Pvt Ltd will undertake the construction of this new building.

State Public Health Minister Dr Tanaji Sawant said, “I will review this construction every month and ensure it gets completed in 18 months.”

The total area of ​​the new construction is 6.81 lakh sq ft. The main 10-storey building will house a Nurse Training Center building where hostel facilities will also be provided. The building has 14 wards, 11 modern ICUs, 117 beds and 15 operation theatres.

A 200-bed super specialty department will have facilities like Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology and Nephrology with state-of-the-art equipment.

A 500-bed general department will have a geriatric ward, medical ward and surgical ward, including ENT, orthopaedic ward, trauma care unit, intensive care unit, isolation ward, burn ward, eye ward and operating room, TB and chest ward, SNCU ward, NRC ward and psychiatric ward.

A 200-bedded women and child hospital will be provided with an antenatal/postnatal/maternity room, an eclampsia room as well a maternity ward and paediatric ward facilities. The hospital will be equipped with brain, heart, kidney surgery, advanced dialysis, cardiac nuclear medicine, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, state-of-the-art laboratories etc.

A modern ICU to reduce maternal mortality rate and a modern NICU for newborns will be available. Along with this, the latest MRI, CT scan, x-ray and lab facilities will be available.

“Thane District Hospital is the only big government hospital in the region and patients from nearby Palghar and Raigad districts come here for treatment. If a superspeciality hospital is built here, poor, needy, tribal patients from Thane, Palghar and Raigad will not have to be shifted to Mumbai in case of emergency,” said Shinde.

