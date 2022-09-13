Maharashtra CM stops convoy seeing car catching fire, ensures help for driver

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde stopped his convoy on his way from the Mumbai airport to Andheri when he saw a Fortuner car catching fire on the flyover bridge on Western Express Highway at Vile Parle on Monday night, police said. Shinde ensured proper assistance was provided to the driver of the car before leaving the spot, they added.

The incident took place at 12.15am when the Fortuner car plying on south bound carriageway of Western Express Highway caught fire. The driver of the car escaped unhurt.

According to Nitin Pawar, deputy commissioner of police (traffic West), the incident was witnessed by the chief minister who was on the North bound carriageway and was going towards Andheri. The officer said that the chief minister stopped his convoy, got off his vehicle and ensured the driver got help.

“There was no traffic jam reported as the incident happened at 12.15am,” said Pawar. The fire was doused in half an hour and the vehicle was moved from the spot later.

Pawar said apparently the car caught fire due to a short circuit in the downpour. The Vile Parle police are conducting further investigation into the incident to find out the exact reason of the fire.

