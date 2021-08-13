Maharashtra Congress condemns Twitter’s move to block leaders’ handles

The Maharashtra Congress has condemned Twitter India’s move to block the handles of its party leaders and alleged that the social media platform was succumbing to the pressure from the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Twitter also locked the handles of the Congress’s Maharashtra unit and state revenue minister and senior leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Alleging that the handles of the Congress leaders have been blocked for supporting their leader Rahul Gandhi, Thorat said that the move was an attempt to suppress the fundamental right of freedom to expression.

“My Twitter handle has been locked by @Twitterindia for supporting Rahulji Gandhi’s stand on the rape victim of Delhi. After Rahulji’s account was locked, the platform has locked the handles of other leaders including mine and that of @INCMaharashtra. We have been talking in the interest of the common people, and had never indulged in any anti national activities. Is standing firm in support of the rape victim a crime (sic),” Thorat has questioned.

Twitter had recently suspended Gandhi’s handle after he tweeted photos of the family of a nine-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi. Twitter India told the Delhi high court that the handle was suspended because the tweet by Gandhi violated its policy.

Party’s Maharashtra chief Nana Patole said that the action against the Congress and its leaders by the microblogging site was taken because the party had effectively used the platform against Narendra Modi government.

“The Modi government has been trying to suppress every single voice raised against it in the past seven years. There is no action by Twitter against BJP leader who use it for the divisive, antisocial and hate messages. We would not bow before any such practices,” he said.

Minister of state for home Satej Patil said that such action is being initiated under the pressure from BJP, which is scared. He said anyone who questions BJP’s fascism and corruption is silenced.

Maharashtra BJP vice-president Madhav Bhandari said, “Twitter had taken action against BJP leaders too in the past. Under whose pressure had Twitter acted then? The suspension of Gandhi’s account has come on the heels of a hearing in the Apex court and for the violation of the code. Congress has not said anything about the pictures of the victim’s family shared by their leader, violating the norms. They are crying foul against the action, but not uttering a word about the mistake committed by Gandhi.”