Devendra Fadnavis sets up SIT headed by ADG to probe May 13 temple incident

PUNE: Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday ordered the police to set up a special investigation team (SIT) to probe an alleged attempt by a group of Muslims to enter the Trimbakeshwar temple in Nashik on May 13.

(Left) Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’s office announced that the probe had been ordered into an attempt by some Muslims to enter Trimbakeshwar temple (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT File Photo)

In a post on Twitter, Fadnavis’s office said a first information report (FIR) was also being filed in this case.

The instructions from Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio in the Eknath Shinde government, come a day after Nashik Rural superintendent of police (SP) Shahaji Umap attributed the incident to a “misunderstanding”.

“The incident seems to have happened due to a misunderstanding as the Muslims wanted to go inside the temple premises when their procession was underway… We called the group of Muslims who said they will not henceforth attempt to enter the premises if it is not allowed,” Umap said on Monday.

The temple trust, according to a board put up at the entrance, only allows Hindus to enter the ancient temple of Lord Shiva, and has one of the 12 jyotirlingas.

Local police officers said the incident took place on May 13 when a group of people tried to enter the temple when security guards stopped them. The group returned after the trust members also opposed their entry.

Fadnavis’s office tweeted about the incident on Tuesday morning. “Strict action to be taken by registering an FIR on the alleged incident of a certain mob gathering at the main entrance of the Trimbakeshwar temple. SIT will be formed under the officer of the rank of Additional Director General of Police to investigate the incident. The SIT will not only probe this year’s incident, but also last year’s incident, when a certain mob allegedly entered the Trimbakeshwar temple premises through the main entrance,” his office said.

