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Maharashtra: ED conducts fresh raids in Ashok Kharat case

Maharashtra: ED conducts fresh raids in Ashok Kharat case

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 01:07 pm IST
PTI |
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Nashik, The Enforcement Directorate on Friday conducted fresh searches at a location in Maharashtra's Nashik district as part of a money laundering investigation against controversial self-styled godman Ashok Kharat and entities linked to him, officials said.

Maharashtra: ED conducts fresh raids in Ashok Kharat case

A location of Kharat in Sharanpur town has been raided. Some documents and computer peripherals are being scanned, they said.

The first round of searches in this case were undertaken on April 13 at the residential and commercial premises linked to Kharat, his chartered accountant Prakash Pophale, Kharat's relatives and some cooperative credit society branches.

The agency had seized 42 lakh in cash and frozen assets worth 2.4 crore during the earlier searches. It was not known as to whom this cash and assets belonged to.

The federal probe agency filed a criminal case against Kharat under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act on April 6, taking cognisance of a Nashik police FIR filed against him on charges including extortion, religious manipulation and drug-facilitated assault on multiple women.

Photos of Kharat with prominent politicians and purported videos of his criminal acts with women were circulated online widely over the last few weeks, causing a political controversy in Mahasrahstra.

The police SIT alleged that Kharat sexually exploited women by claiming that he possessed "divine power" and would use it to cause the death of their family members or defame them if they didn't comply.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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