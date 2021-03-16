Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra education dept releases Class 10, 12 question bank
mumbai news

Maharashtra education dept releases Class 10, 12 question bank

Ahead of the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams that are scheduled to be held in April and May this year, the state education department has started releasing question banks for students on its official website starting Monday.
By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 16, 2021 12:37 AM IST
HT Image

Ahead of the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams that are scheduled to be held in April and May this year, the state education department has started releasing question banks for students on its official website starting Monday.

The education department released the subjectwise question bank on its official website maa.ac.in on Monday. For Class 10, the question bank for English, History and Geography was released on Day 1 while for Class 12, question bank for Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, History was released. Material for the remaining subjects will be released soon.

“As and when they are created, question banks will be uploaded on the official website,” said state education minister Varsha Gaikwad in her tweet on Monday.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the HSC (Class 12) examinations between April 23 to May 29, 2021 and SSC (Class 10) examinations between April 29 to May 31.

Over the last few days, parents have been requesting the department to conduct exams online. Recently, officials met with representatives of schools and parents to get suggestions about conducting exams. Some suggestions included allotting one’s own school as a centre, giving time between two papers etc.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sachin Vaze’s Shiv Sena connection

Mumbai college under scanner for holding farewell party

Need one-time solution for tech glitches: University of Mumbai senate

Antilia security scare to Sachin Vaze’s arrest: Maharashtra govt in damage control mode
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP