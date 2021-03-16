Maharashtra education dept releases Class 10, 12 question bank

Ahead of the SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) board exams that are scheduled to be held in April and May this year, the state education department has started releasing question banks for students on its official website starting Monday.

The education department released the subjectwise question bank on its official website maa.ac.in on Monday. For Class 10, the question bank for English, History and Geography was released on Day 1 while for Class 12, question bank for Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology, History was released. Material for the remaining subjects will be released soon.

“As and when they are created, question banks will be uploaded on the official website,” said state education minister Varsha Gaikwad in her tweet on Monday.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the HSC (Class 12) examinations between April 23 to May 29, 2021 and SSC (Class 10) examinations between April 29 to May 31.

Over the last few days, parents have been requesting the department to conduct exams online. Recently, officials met with representatives of schools and parents to get suggestions about conducting exams. Some suggestions included allotting one’s own school as a centre, giving time between two papers etc.