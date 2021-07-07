Maharashtra government: 15,511 MPSC recruitments by July 31

Facing the heat following the suicide of a Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) aspirant, the state government on Tuesday announced it will complete the recruitment of 15,511 posts by July 31.

He said all posts lying vacant since 2018 will be recruited through the MPSC.

Non-IAS posts in administration are recruited by the state government through competitive examination of the MPSC.

Speaking at the state council, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the state was committed to this task. “The finance ministry has already given nod for filling up the posts. We will complete the recruitment process by July 31,” said Pawar.

He said of the 15,511, 4417 were in Group A, 8031in Group B and the rest 3063 in Group C. He said all vacant MPSC members post will be filled and the government was seeking to increase the members from six to 11 or 13.

He also announced that the government was toying the idea to conduct the functioning of the MPSC on the lines of the Central’s United Public Services Commission (UPSC) who announces their schedule a year back and all exams, recruitment as well as the posting dates are given.

He said the delay was caused due to various technical and legal issues.

The 24-year-old youth was found dead in his sister’s house in Hadapsar in Pune on Saturday. He left a note blaming the delay in the MPSC recruitment process. He had cleared the attempt in 2019 and in 2020 as well. This time he was awaiting an interview from the commission, but it was pending due to the pandemic and delays.

Leader of opposition in the council and BJP leader Pravin Darekar squarely blamed the government for the death of the aspirant. “They have killed the man as they turned a blind eye to the youngsters who are struggling to get MPSC jobs. If the government does not take corrective actions at least now, we will see multiple suicides,” warned Darekar.