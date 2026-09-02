Mumbai: A week after putting its immediate ban on the sale of loose edible oil on hold, the Maharashtra government has now given traders one year to comply with the new restrictions, effectively deferring enforcement while a transition mechanism is worked out.

The state government will constitute two committees to recommend solutions to issues surrounding the sale of loose edible oil and help businesses transition to the regulatory requirements. (REUTERS)

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The state government will constitute two committees to recommend solutions to issues surrounding the sale of loose edible oil and help businesses transition to the regulatory requirements, according to officials aware of the developments.

One committee will examine the difficulties faced by businesses operating through traditional methods and recommend measures to help them make the changes required under the law. The second will identify the systems, infrastructure and facilities needed by edible oil sellers, manufacturers, repacking units and other stakeholders to comply with the regulations.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed both committees to consult all stakeholders and submit their recommendations to the government within a month.

The decision was taken at a meeting held by Fadnavis with representatives of the edible oil trading community on Tuesday. The move comes amid strong resistance from traders to the government’s decision last month to enforce restrictions on the sale of loose or unpackaged edible oils and fats.

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{{^usCountry}} The FDA had enforced the ban on August 20, in a bid to curb adulteration and protect public health. The FDA order stated that all cooking oil must now be sold in sealed, tamper-evident, and properly labelled food-grade packaging, with details such as the source and expiry date clearly stated. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FDA had enforced the ban on August 20, in a bid to curb adulteration and protect public health. The FDA order stated that all cooking oil must now be sold in sealed, tamper-evident, and properly labelled food-grade packaging, with details such as the source and expiry date clearly stated. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the Maharashtra government revoked the ban on August 24 after intense backlash from traders in the edible oil industry, with several businesses having been in operation for generations.

“The government does not want to deprive any business of its livelihood. While ensuring compliance with the law, emphasis will be placed on creating the necessary facilities so that businesses can operate in a better and safer manner. The government will extend cooperation wherever necessary to facilitate the adoption of these changes,” Fadnavis is reported to have said during the meeting.

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Fadnavis also said the law regulating the sale of loose edible oil was enacted in 2011 and stressed that the quality of edible oil remained the government’s primary concern.

However, he also acknowledged that a large segment of lower-income consumers continues to buy loose oil because it is cheaper than packaged alternatives.

“The state government, therefore, needs to strike a balance between enforcing food-safety norms and addressing the concerns of consumers and traditional traders,” Fadnavis said.

The central government had introduced legal provisions regulating loose edible oil in 2011, citing concerns over adulteration and its potential impact on public health. The Central Advisory Committee has since issued directions for stricter regulation of the sale of loose edible oil. Four notifications have been issued to operationalise the regulations, with the latest issued on August 28, 2020.

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During Tuesday’s meeting, Fadnavis made it clear that the reprieve is strictly for one year and will not be extended further. “Traders will have to comply with the law once the one-year period ends,” he reportedly told the traders.

Maharashtra currently has 2,103 licensed businesses dealing in loose edible oil. Of these, 370 are licensed to sell edible oil after repacking, while 489 hold licences for edible oil production.