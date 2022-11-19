Maharashtra Governor’s remarks on Shivaji sparks controversy

Mumbai: The Maharashtra governor – Bhagat Singh Koshyari – on Saturday, said that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was a hero of the past era and the state may turn to personalities like Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari as their present heroes. The remarks have sparked a huge controversy as Maratha organisations and opposition leaders demanded that the centre recall the governor.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When we were in school, teachers would ask us about our favourite leaders and we would name Subhash Chandra Bose, Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru,” he said at a convocation function in Aurangabad.

“In Maharashtra, if somebody asks you this question, you would not need to go out as Maharashtra is full of such tall leaders. Shivaji has become the hero of the past era. You can find the present heroes right here from Dr BR Ambedkar to (union minister) Nitin Gadkari,” Koshyari added.

He also praised Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in his speech.

Koshyari’s remarks stirred controversy as Maratha organisations condemned the same. Former Rajya Sabha MP and Shivaji Maharaj’s direct descendent Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje said, “I have already said that he needs to be sent back. I would urge prime minister Narendra Modi with folded hands to repatriate him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Desai said, “He keeps speaking like this. I think he spoke about Gadkari and Pawar because he newly learnt about them.”

Koshyari had kicked up controversies on many occasions in the past. On August 1, he said that if Gujaratis and Marwaris are removed from Mumbai, there would be no money left in the city and it would cease to be the financial capital of India.