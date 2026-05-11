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Maharashtra govt to form panel to study subsidies, incentives for film industry

Maharashtra govt to form panel to study subsidies, incentives for film industry

Published on: May 11, 2026 06:02 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar on Monday ordered the formation of a three-member expert committee to study incentive-driven policies for the film industry, aiming to strengthen the state's position as a premier filming destination.

Maharashtra govt to form panel to study subsidies, incentives for film industry

The committee has been tasked with submitting a report within three months, focusing on subsidies and support systems.

The minister issued the directive during a meeting with representatives of Hindi film producers and production houses at the Sahyadri Guest House, where discussions were held on challenges faced during film production in Mumbai and Maharashtra.

"Shelar directed the committee to study subsidies, incentives and support systems offered to the film industry by various Indian states and international destinations and recommend measures to strengthen Maharashtra's position as a preferred filming destination," an official statement said.

Detailed discussions were also held on issues related to shooting infrastructure, permissions and policy reforms required for the growth of the industry, it said.

The minister noted that ongoing infrastructure projects in Mumbai and Maharashtra had temporarily affected certain shooting locations, but several new destinations would become available after completion of these projects.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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