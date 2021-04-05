Maharashtra home minister Deshmukh, facing corruption allegations, to resign from his post, announces NCP's Nawab Malik

Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh has decided to resign from his position, party leader Nawab Malik said on Monday. This comes even as a key meeting of NCP is on at party president Sharad Pawar's residence in Mumbai to discuss the corruption allegations against Deshmukh and decide future course of action.

Malik said that Anil Deshmukh will be submitting his resignation to the chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in some time. It was expected that Pawar will ask Deshmukh to resign.

The corruption allegations were levelled against Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh. The Bombay high court on Monday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary investigation against the NCP leader. The order was passed on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Singh and others.

The court observed that there won't be an independent investigation by the Maharashtra Police, which comes under Anil Deshmukh.

Singh has accused the Maharashtra home minister of running an extortion racket and asking suspended cop Sachin Vaze to collect ₹100 crore every month from various establishments of Mumbai. Singh made the allegations in a letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after he was transferred to Home Guards. He was sent to the low key post for mishandling the probe into Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case.

Vaze was suspended in connection with the case, and later arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Anil Deshmukh has denied all the allegations, but opposition parties have been attacking the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the issue of his resignation.

Leader of the opposition Devendra Fadnavis said Deshmukh should either resign or sacked by Thackeray. He also questioned the silence of the chief minister.