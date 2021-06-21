Maharashtra: HSC students will have to wait for clarity on results

Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) students will have to wait a little longer for clarity on the status of their results, an official from the state education department told Hindustan Times.

In a meeting held on Monday to discuss formula-based results for state board Class 12 students, it was decided to seek clarity from legal experts and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray before announcing a final decision. “While both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council of Indian Secondary Certificate Examinations (CISCE) have announced their evaluation criteria, there have been challenges coming from several states against the formula-based results. We have decided to further study this before announcing something for our (HSC) students,” said a senior official from the state education department.

Last week, the CBSE and CISCE boards submitted their decision on the evaluation criteria for Class 12 students to the Supreme Court.

The approved mechanism for CBSE includes a 30:30:40 formula, which takes into account a student’s performance in the past three examinations (Class 12 pre-board, Class 11 finals, and Class 10 board) to settle at a score for the theory component of the examination that could not be held.

The theory portion accounts for 70% or 80% of a subject score, with the remainder coming from internal practical tests that most schools managed to complete prior to the outbreak of the second wave of Covid-19.

In the case of CISCE, the formula will take into consideration the students’ Class 10 ICSE Board exam results, project and practical work in subjects, and best marks obtained in school exams in Classes 11 and 12. “We have news from some states of parent groups challenging the CBSE evaluation formula, so announcing any decision before understanding the response of the stakeholders will be difficult,” said the state government official. He added that the government will release a decision on this subject soon.