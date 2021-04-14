Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra: Kumbh, political rallies to lead to national lockdown, says Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that with lakhs of seers crowding in Haridwar for Kumbh and political rallies being attended by lakhs in West Bengal, it would not be surprising if a national lockdown is imposed soon
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that with lakhs of seers crowding in Haridwar for Kumbh and political rallies being attended by lakhs in West Bengal, it would not be surprising if a national lockdown is imposed soon. The Sena chief spokesperson also said the cases in Maharashtra are going up due to the migrant population that comes to Maharashtra from states where there are no restrictions.

“It will not be surprising if such a decision on lockdown will be taken not just in Maharashtra but across the country. Yesterday, we saw lakhs of people gather in Haridwar, in West Bengal there are rallies with thousands of people. Compared to that, there is a lot of control over such things in Maharashtra,” Raut said on Tuesday.

The Sena leader said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government is trying hard to curb the Covid-19 cases in the state but other states do not have control over the disease and people are migrating to Maharashtra. “They should have kept control on the lakhs of seers who got together in Haridwar. Today, we have our new year (Gudi Padwa) but the chief minister has kept restrictions. We do not like it but we have taken these decisions.”

Last week, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had blamed the migrant workers for the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

The Shiv Sena MP took on the BJP-led central government and Election Commission over the 24-hour ban from campaigning on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee saying the decision seems to have been taken at the behest of the BJP.

