Maharashtra likely to impose strict lockdown of 2 weeks

Amid the alarming rise in Covid-19 cases, the Maharashtra government and leaders from all parties have reached a consensus over a stricter lockdown in the state. Although a decision over the duration of the lockdown is expected to be taken in a couple of days, the government is expected to impose the shutdown at least for two weeks.

The decision is expected to be formally taken in a cabinet meeting early next week after a series of meetings.

After the state machinery realised that the partial lockdown was not working because of crowding at the public places, the state government decide that there had to be A complete lockdown. To bring all the parties on same pages, amid differences among them, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray called an urgent meeting on Saturday with key leaders from all the parties. Besides CM, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and other key ministers, the virtual meeting was attended by leaders of opposition Devendra Fadnavis and Pravin Darekar, BJP state chief Chandrakant Patil and a key officials.

The proposed lockdown is expected to be stricter than the one existing on the weekends with public transport, private vehicles likely to be allowed only for essential reasons.

“Though we are not going touch public transport, the people will not be allowed to travel without valid reasons, which include essential and medical services. Similarly, we are not going halt long- distance trains or flight services, which means migrant workers or people with their planned travel to their native states will not have flock to the stations in panic. Similarly by keeping trains and buses operating, we want to ensure that the people stepping out for vaccination, exams and urgent travel are not affected,” said an official privy to the development.

The government is of the opinion that like, railways, even flight services should not be touched as it will badly hamper the economy. Besides, air travel is well monitored as travellers are allowed only on producing a negative Rt-PCR report.

With all political parties agreeing for a shutdown, Thackeray has convened a meeting with state task force comprising of doctors and key officials on Sunday and another meeting of key ministers on Monday to discuss the modalities.

The preparations of the revised SOPs for the lockdown will begin from Sunday during the meeting of the secretaries of the key departments. The state government is expected to announce a few schemes and relief packages for the vulnerable groups of the community, before it is announced. It may include the distribution of foodgrains, cash assistance to construction workers and labourers among others.

“The CM is of the opinion that the existing partial lockdown imposed from Monday has remained on paper and has not served any purpose on ground. The experts and the members of the task force are of the opinion that the lockdown needs to be imposed at least for two weeks to break the chain of transmission of the virus,” said a minister requesting anonymity.

The chief minister, while appealing to all political parties for co-operation for the decision of the lockdown, said that there was not alternative, but to go for a stricter curbs. It is a health emergency and the priority should be for the health and saving the lives of people. “We will take all the steps for the availability of Remdesivir injections, oxygen, test reports in a day, but the real challenge is to reduce the number of cases and spread of the virus. It has become difficult to trace the contacts as people have started stepping out of their houses unlike last year,” he said in the meeting.

The CM also said if the lockdown was not imposed in due time, there would be a forced lockdown (because of the grave situation of the pandemic) in the state. “Even we do not want to disturb the livelihood of the poor, labourers, daily wagers, but the transmission and spike needs to be stopped immediately. ”

Fadnavis said that the opposition was with the government over the stricter norms, but the state should ensure that the vulnerable class was not affected. “There should not be any unilateral decision on the lockdown as it will lead to the unrest among people. The small-time traders and businessmen should be allowed to keep their establishments open at restricted timings. The vulnerable class, which is likely to be affected completely, should be extended a helping hand,” he said.

Fadnavis also called for quick steps by the state to stop black-marketing of Remdesivir, and availability of reports in 24 hours to give respite to the patients.

State health minister Rajesh Tope insisted on ramping up the vaccination drive, saying it would be an effective way to arrest the spread of the virus. He said that they expect the supply of 10 million doses from the centre over the next one month.

Thackeray said that vaccination on large scale during the lockdown, on the lines of the strategy implemented in United Kingdom, will help the state to protect the citizens from the infection.