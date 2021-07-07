Maharashtra Opposition boycotts proceedings, Jadhav complains of threats

A day after high-voltage drama in the legislature resulted in the suspension of 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs, the opposition party boycotted the proceedings of the Assembly and held a mock session outside the legislature on Tuesday. The state legislature security intervened to stop the mock session that was held without permission. On the other hand, presiding officer Bhaskar Jadhav said he was facing threat on social media for suspending the MLAs. The home department announced that his security would be increased.

The 12 BJP legislators were on Monday suspended for a year, the first day of the two-day monsoon session, for unruly behaviour. The legislators faced action for snatching microphone of the presiding officer occupying Speaker’s chair, an attempt to remove the mace and hurling abuses inside the chamber of deputy speaker when the lower house was adjourned following the pandemonium. Jadhav who was in the chair when the suspension was announced also alleged that BJP leaders hurled abuses at him and tried to manhandle him.

Terming it a “murder of democracy”, the BJP boycotted the proceedings of house by walking out immediately after suspension. The boycott continued on Tuesday as the opposition held a mock session of lower house on the premises of the state legislature throughout the day. “Our legislators were suspended under false charges. None of our legislators had abused, in fact, the presiding officer used objectionable language. Spreading lies from the supreme chair was unfortunate. The suspension was an attempt to suppress our voice as we have been continuously talking against the corruption of the government by exposing them,” said Devendra Fadnavis, opposition leader.

While BJP legislators staged the mock session, members of the lower house demanded action against them. Minority affairs minister Nawab Malik raised the issue and enquired if the opposition has been given permission to use microphone on the premises. Social justice minister Dhananjay Munde said that when the Congress and NCP were in opposition, then Devendra Fadnavis government did not allow them the use of microphone on the premises of the legislature. They also demanded action against the members from opposition benches. Jadhav ordered security officers of the state legislature to take action for use of microphone. The microphone was seized and the leaders were removed from the premises. The BJP continued the mock assembly at the press stand. Jadhav also said he was being threatened on social media for the action taken against 12 BJP MLAs. In response, home minister Dilip Walse Patil said Jadhav has been given security and if required it will be beefed up further. Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil has also announced to move court against the suspension. Ruling party leaders, however, said the court does not intervene in the house proceedings. Food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal said the court has never intervened in the action taken by the sovereign house. Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said, “Even the Kerala high court in one of its rulings has said that the legislators resorting to the unruly behaviour should face criminal action,” he said.

CM Uddhav Thackeray said the unruly behaviour of the BJP was unprecedented and shameful.