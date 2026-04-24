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Maharashtra panel suggests mandating mention of bride and groom's birth dates on wedding invites

Maharashtra panel suggests mandating mention of bride and groom's birth dates on wedding invites

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 06:48 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, The Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has decided to suggest to the state government that mentioning date of birth of bride and groom be made mandatory on wedding invitations as a move to curb child marriages.

Maharashtra panel suggests mandating mention of bride and groom's birth dates on wedding invites

The commission said awareness campaigns should be intensified across the state to prevent child marriage and child sexual abuse. It has also decided to recommend to the state government that mentioning the date of birth of the bride and groom be made mandatory on wedding invitation cards, on the lines of Rajasthan.

Commission member Sanjay Lakhe Patil said the panel has ordered a joint probe into suspected cases of minor girls becoming mothers reported from Solapur district, terming the issue a serious violation of child rights.

At a hearing held on April 23 under the chairmanship of Sanjay Vishnu Puranik, the commission reviewed the cases and directed the district administration to initiate strict action. Lakhe Patil said the matter was "extremely sensitive and disturbing" and required urgent intervention.

It further ordered that each case be reviewed through the Child Welfare Committee. Authorities have also been instructed to ensure medical care, nutrition and counselling support for the minor mothers, and to take steps so that their education is not disrupted.

Lakhe Patil said the issue of minor mothers came up in the last ten days after a social organisation complained that there have been 85 minor mothers out of which 15 were from solapur district.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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