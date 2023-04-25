Government plans international Buddha Theme Park near Ajanta caves

Mumbai: The state government is planning to develop an international Buddhist cultural unit, ‘Buddha Theme Park’, near Ajanta caves by allocating five acres of land for each centre to 10 select countries.

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) is trying to promote international and national tourism in the Buddhist circuit of the state. Ajanta and Ellora caves are the main attraction for tourists, who visit the state for Buddha-related tourism, including a significant number of tourists from Japan and other Asian countries.

At Bodh Gaya in Bihar, various countries have built stupas and statues of Gautama Buddha, the MTDC is planning to develop the Buddha Theme Park along the same lines. The government aims to provide tourists an experience of Buddhist culture from around the world in the proposed park.

“The MTDC has 115 acres of land in this area. The land will be given to various Buddhist countries. Each selected country would be given five acres of land to showcase their Buddhist culture,” said Mangal Prabhat Lodha, tourism minister of Maharashtra. He added that his ministry is trying to complete the project in the next six months.

Meanwhile, talking about the Mumbai Festival, Lodha said, “The tourism department is also going to organise a Mumbai Festival along the lines of the famous Dubai Festival. This Mumbai Festival would showcase various cultures of the city and will be held in November.”