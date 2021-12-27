Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra police probing BJP legislator’s role in attack on Sena functionary: Minister

Image for representation. (File photo)
Published on Dec 27, 2021 03:40 PM IST
BySwapnil Rawal

Maharashtra minister Shambhuraj Desai on Monday said police were investigating Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Nitesh Rane’s role in an attack on Sena functionary Santosh Parab on December 18. He added Rane, who has been incommunicado since Sunday, must come forward if he was not involved.

Desai said two people have so far been arrested in the case and that Parab has also named Rane as the mastermind behind the assault. Desai added the attackers have also named Rane and called it a “serious matter”. Rane earlier appeared before police in connection with the investigation into the attack. He has ignored two subsequent police summons. “If he is not contactable, it raises suspicion.”

Vaibhav Naik, a ruling Shiv Sena legislator, met the Sindhudurg police superintendent demanding action against those involved in the case. “The accused have been arrested, but those behind them must also be nabbed. The police should not come under the pressure of any Union minister,” said Naik, referring to Nitesh Rane’s father, Narayan Rane.

Nitesh Rane was unavailable for comments.

Narayan Rane was arrested and later released on bail in August over his remarks about slapping Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

