Maharashtra records 39,923 new Covid cases, state to focus on districts with maximum cases

As Maharashtra witnesses a decline in the number of Covid-19 cases, with 39,923 cases recorded on Friday, the state government is now focussing on districts where the virus continues to cause menace.

According to the state government, 15 districts have recorded fewer cases while the surge continues in the remaining 21 districts.

Various districts like Kolhapur, Nashik, Satara, Sangli, Buldhana and Yavatmal are still facing the surge of cases.

According to Dr Subhash Salunke, Maharashtra government’s advisor for Covid-19 management, various proactive steps are being taken to contain this virus. “We have ramped up the testing facilities, the home quarantine patients are being strictly monitored and oxygen and medicines supply has been increased,” said Salunke.

There were a total of 2,50,784 tests conducted on Friday, while the number of recoveries has been 53,249 people. The total number of deaths has now reached 79,552 with 695 deaths recorded on Friday. The total number of people infected with Covid-19 to date stands at 53,09,215.

There are currently 519,254 active Covid-19 patients across the state, of which, Pune tops with 96,028 patients followed by Nagpur with 40,496 active patients.

The death toll has now reached 78,552 with Mumbai leading with 14,102 deaths followed by Pune with 10,262 patients.

According to Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic, it was imperative to adopt an aggressive strategy to rein in this virus. “The government needs to enforce strict adherence to Covid-19 protocols and any violations should be dealt with a heavy hand. In many of these districts, the health infrastructure is very poor and the need of this hour is to beef up the entire system. Covid-19 can be contained in Maharashtra not by a reduction in selected pockets but when the numbers across the state come down,” said Mandot.

After Mumbai, drive-in vaccination has started in Nagpur at Global Mall which was inaugurated by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Meanwhile, in Nashik, four people were arrested for selling Remdesivir in the black market at ₹27,000 per dose.

In Kolhapur, two convicts undergoing their sentence for murder escaped from Covid-19 centre.

In Buldhana, 13 doctors working in private Covid-19 hospital resigned en-masse protesting against the mental stress they were facing from the politicos. Similarly, the local administration in Buldhana has enlisted the help of drones to keep a watch on those roaming on the streets without any valid reason.

