Maharashtra records 4,130 new cases, sees rise in active Covid cases

Maharashtra on Saturday added 4,130 fresh Covid-19 cases, while the state’s active case count saw a jump, taking it tally to 52,025 from 50,466 on Friday. Mumbai, for the fourth day, has reported over 400 fresh cases with 413 new infections.

Experts warned that though overall the curve may have stabilised, the fresh cases are going up in some urban centers, including Mumbai and Pune. They also said these are “early signs” of a possible third wave of Covid infection and the state must impose some restrictions looking at the festive season.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra administered over 1.1 million doses in a day on Saturday, the state health department said. “Today we bettered our previous best and in a single day [with] 1,161,141 doses of Covid vaccine administered till 6pm. Final figures could be still more,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, additional chief secretary (health). Data on the Co-Win portal showed that Maharashtra had administered 1,192,556 doses till 7pm. The state could go past 1.2 million doses, health department officials said. However, the final numbers are awaited.

The state reported 64 deaths on Saturday due to Covid-19, taking the toll to 137,707. Mumbai, meanwhile, added four deaths, taking its toll closer to 16,000 at 15,991. Cities and areas in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region added 538 fresh cases with Kalyan-Dombivli topping with 113 cases, followed by Navi Mumbai (86), Panvel (68), Thane rural (56), and Thane city (54).

A look at the state’s Covid-19 data of the past seven days showed that the daily positivity rate is creeping up gradually. On August 28, the daily positivity rate was 2.41%, while increased to 2.44% on August 30, 2.56% on August 31, 2.69% on September 3.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, technical advisor to the state on Covid-19, said that the state is at a “critical stage” now and the municipal and district administration must step up the surveillance to detect cases faster before spread increases.

“We. as a country, and particularly Maharashtra, are in a critical stage now. The cases are increasing in the state, especially in Mumbai, Pune and some other cities. We need to intensify surveillance and contact tracing. Even if the numbers are less, we must increase surveillance so that it does not spread in more areas. Testing also should be targeted,” Salunkhe said.

Salunkhe also blamed citizens for the rise in cases. “People have started moving out and are taking things casually. Despite understanding the seriousness of the situation, we see people not wearing masks. Social distancing has now gone for a toss,” he said.

The state government is concerned due to the forthcoming Ganpati festival as there are indications that the numbers may surge during the festive season. However, there is no plan to introduce any fresh restrictions before or during the Ganeshotsav festival in the state.

State health minister Rajesh Tope on Friday said that there is no plan for any new lockdown in Maharashtra in the coming days. He, however, said that all residents should continue to follow safety protocols. “There is no possibility of fresh lockdown in the near future. I appeal to people to avoid crowding while celebrating the Ganesh festival. The celebration should be simple,” Tope said.

Salunkhe said that the state must look at early signs and introduce some restrictions during the festive season. “Looking at early signs, which are indicative of a third wave soon, we must introduce some restrictions. We must not allow people to come out in large numbers during festivals like Ganpati, Navratri, and then Diwali,” Dr Salunkhe said.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of the centenary year celebration of Topiwala National Medical College and BYL Nair Hospital in Mumbai, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced ₹100 crore for the civic-run hospital. Thackeray lauded the efforts of the hospital management through the pandemic and said that it has been able to keep up with the changes in medical science and provide effective health services by adapting to modern technology.