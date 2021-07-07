Maharashtra records 8,418 fresh Covid-19 cases, 171 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 8,418 Covid-19 cases, of which Mumbai accounted for 455. The state recorded 171 deaths, with Mumbai reporting 10. There were 195,828 tests done on Tuesday, while recoveries clocked 10,548.

The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 114,297, of which Thane tops with 16,670 patients, followed by Pune with 16,524 active patients.

The number of deaths has reduced significantly in June, compared to both April and May, by around 74%. June saw 6,621 deaths, down from 26,037 in May and 26,970 in April.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said this drop directly corresponded to the number of cases. “We saw a significant decline in the number of cases in June compared to April and May and this corresponded directly to death rates. Since the transmission rates declined, this translated to fewer deaths,” said Dr Awate.