Maharashtra records 9,844 new cases, crosses 6 million mark

Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 9,844 new Covid-19 cases, crossing the 6,000,000 mark. The total number of cases till now is 6,007,431 in Maharashtra. The first case in the state was recorded in Pune on March 9, 2020.

Dr Tatyarao Lahane, director, Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), said the government has been able to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have a population of more than 120 million in Maharashtra and till now 6,007,431 have been infected with the virus. This shows that we have been able to deal effectively with Covid-19,” said Dr Lahane.

Of the 9,844 new cases, 773 were from Mumbai. Mumbai witnessed 10 deaths taking the total death toll to 15,348.

The second wave that started in Maharashtra on February 10 has so far led to 3,958,629 new Covid-19 cases and 68,499 deaths within four months, compared to the first wave from March 9, 2020 to February 9, 2021, which saw 2,048,802 cases, along with 51,360 deaths in approximately 11 months.

Dr Ishwar Gilada. secretary-general, Organised Medicine Academic Guild, said most of the cases were in the second wave. “We had about 64% cases in the second wave as it was more infectious, virulent and also lethal compared to the first one,” said Gilada. “Even today, we are facing problems in mainly rural parts of Maharashtra in places such as Kolhapur, Raigad and Ratnagiri,” he added.

A total of 232,576 tests were done on Thursday, while the number of recoveries stood at 9,371. The total number of active patients in Maharashtra stands at 121,767, while the total number of deaths has now reached 119,859. Pune leads with 16,456 deaths, followed by Mumbai with 15,348 patients.

Mumbai tops in active cases with 18,687 patients, followed by Pune with 17,363 active patients.