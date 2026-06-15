Maharashtra removes teak from protected tree list, sparks row

MUMBAI: In a significant policy shift, the Maharashtra forest department has removed teak from the list of protected tree species under the Maharashtra Felling of Trees (Regulation) Act, 1964, a move that is expected to make it easier to cut teak trees on private lands and farms. The order was issued by Milind Mhaiskar, additional chief secretary (forests), on June 9.

(Shutterstock)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The decision is likely to simplify the process of felling teak trees on private property and could also ease permissions related to teak growing on government land. Teak timber, widely used in the furniture industry, continues to be in high demand across the country.

Defending the move, Mhaiskar said government control over what citizens choose to plant on private land goes against the principles of “ease of doing business” and “ease of living”.

“People were discouraged from planting teak on their lands because of such restrictive regulatory regimes. Therefore, this is a very important progressive step,” he said.

Concerns over environmental impact

The decision has drawn mixed reactions from environmentalists, particularly because of the large concentration of teak forests in Vidarbha, including areas that form part of Maharashtra’s tiger landscape.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Environmentalist Suresh Chopane, who is also a visiting lecturer in forest staff training colleges, said teak plantations have historically played an important role in the region. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Environmentalist Suresh Chopane, who is also a visiting lecturer in forest staff training colleges, said teak plantations have historically played an important role in the region. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“The British had encouraged plantation of teak trees in a big way. In the tiger belt of Chandrapur, we have many teak trees. They provide some kind of shelter to wildlife. This can benefit farmers who cultivate teak. Care must be taken to plant more trees, but any kind of tree cutting is bad for the environment.

“Many farmers have been demanding cutting and also demanded removal of forest department or local body permission for cutting of teak trees,” he said.

Officials familiar with the matter said the move is expected to provide a major boost to the timber trade and furniture industry by making teak procurement easier.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another environmentalist, Bandu Dhotre, said the decision gives greater freedom to farmers and could promote commercial agriculture, but warned that environmental safeguards must accompany the relaxation of regulations.

“This government decision empowers farmers and promotes commercial agriculture. However, relaxing regulations should not come at the cost of environmental degradation. As citizens and farmers, our responsibility has also increased. If we cut down a teak tree for business purposes or out of necessity, we should plant at least five new teak trees in its place and ensure their proper care and preservation. Only then can a proper balance be maintained between economic progress and environmental conservation,” Dhotre said.

He noted that teak trees absorb significant amounts of carbon, help purify the air and prevent soil erosion through their deep-rooted systems, making them environmentally important.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“With the relaxation of regulations, there is a risk that immature or smaller teak trees may also be cut down for financial gain. If new trees are not planted in proportion to the number of trees being felled, overall green cover may decline,” he added.

Although the rules governing the felling of teak trees have been relaxed, a transport permit from the Forest Department will still be required for moving timber from one place to another.

Dhotre cautioned that the system could be vulnerable to misuse. According to him, there is a risk that timber illegally harvested from forests could be falsely projected as originating from private farmland in order to obtain transport permits. Such a loophole could allow illegally sourced forest timber to enter the mainstream market and be sold as legally procured wood.