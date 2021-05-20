Maharashtra records 29,911 new Covid-19 cases and 738 deaths, 1,433 fresh infections in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Thursday reported a further dip in the number of new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases as 29,911 registered as infected with the virus in the last 24 hours. The state reported 738 mortalities, pushing the death toll to 85,355, according to the state health bulletin. On Wednesday, Maharashtra saw a rise of 34,031 new cases in the tally.

Thursday's additional cases took the coronavirus tally of the state to 54,97,448. Presently, 3,83,253 infections are active across the state, according to the bulletin.

Maharashtra reported the highest recoveries in the country on Thursday, as 47,371 patients recovered from the disease. The number of fresh discharged decreased in a day, as on Wednesday 51,457 patients recovered.

Testing for coronavirus plunged in the last 24 hours by over 5,000. On Thursday 2,79,911 samples were tested for the virus in contrast to 285,647 samples on Wednesday. The total number of tests done so far in the state amounts to 3,21,54275, the bulletin showed.

Mumbai found 1,433 people infected with the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, as compared to 1,329 on Wednesday. The state capital saw a rise of 104 cases.

The casualties from the virus in Mumbai amounted to 59 on Thursday, an incline of two from the previous day when 57 died from the illness, according to the data.

The total caseload of Mumbai currently stands at 6,92,785, with the new deaths taking the toll to 14,410, the data showed.

The Union health ministry recognized Maharashtra as one of the states showing a declining trend in the number of Covid-19 cases and positivity rate in the last three weeks. The state reported the highest decline in active caseload in the last 24 hours, as it reduced by over 18, 000, according to the ministry's data. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday also commended the efforts undertaken by the authorities in the Ahmednagar district of the state to control the spread of the virus.

