Maharashtra reports over 63,000 Covid cases in biggest single-day surge

Maharashtra, on Sunday, recorded its highest one-day spike with 63,294 new Covid-19 cases. The state also recorded 349 fatalities the sameday.

In less than half of April 2021, Maharashtra has already recorded over 500,000 cases, with 594,179 cases recorded between April 1 and 11. This is close to the caseload recorded in March when the state saw 657,910 new Covid-19 cases. Since April 1, the state has been recording upwards of 40,000 cases and more than 200 deaths (except April 5) every day.

Between April 1 and 10, the state recorded 2,710 deaths. The state’s tally is 3,407,245 cases and 57,987 fatalities.

Also Read | Thackeray to hold meeting on Covid-19 today, lockdown SOPs may be discussed

Maharashtra entered 2021 with a huge drop in cases compared to the previous three months. Between November 2020 and February 2021, the state had recorded 487,519 infections.

On Sunday, Mumbai also recorded 9,986 cases and 79 fatalities. The city, which has been a major contributor to the increasing number of cases recorded daily, and has recorded 520,498 cases and 12,023 deaths in total so far. The state has 565,587 active cases, to which Pune has contributed more than 100,000 active cases, followed by Mumbai, which contributed 91,100 active cases. The state has a recovery rate of 81.65%; 34,008 recoveries were also recorded on Sunday.