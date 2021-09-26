Maharashtra sees 3,206 new Covid-19 cases, 36 deaths

Maharashtra has witnessed a significant fall in the average daily caseload of Covid-19 cases, helping the state government in easing the curbs and opening up schools, religious places and theatres. The state reported 93,515 cases in September with a daily average of 3,612 cases, from the caseload of 5,125 cases in August. The state recorded 3,206 new Covid-19 cases and 36 deaths on Sunday, while Mumbai recorded 477 new cases and five deaths.

The state government has announced to open schools from October 4, religious places from October 7 and cinema halls from October 22.

State surveillance officer Dr Pradeep Awate said, “Since all districts in Maharashtra have less than 5% positivity rate, it indicates that the pandemic is under control. We have increased the pace of vaccination and even the testing has been ramped up. This has helped in controlling the spread of virus.”

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic said, “We cannot be in the state of perpetual lockdown and easing is inevitable. In addition, with vaccination being done so well, curbs can easily be relaxed. The education of the kids is getting affected as online classes can never match offline education. In addition, there are scores of people whose livelihood depends on religious places, auditoriums and theatres. However they need to be reopened with proper Covid-19 protocols,” he added.

The state’s tally has now reached 6,544,325. There were 165,990 tests done on Sunday, while the number of recoveries clocked 3,292. The total number of active patients in Maharashtra currently stands at 37,860, while the toll has reached 138,870.

Pune tops in active cases with 9,386 patients followed by Thane (5,862) and Mumbai (5,166).