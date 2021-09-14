Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra sees 3,530 new Covid cases, 52 deaths
mumbai news

Maharashtra sees 3,530 new Covid cases, 52 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 3,530 new Covid-19 cases with 52 deaths. The case tally has now reached 6,504,147, while the death toll stands at 138,221. Mumbai sees 367 cases and five deaths, taking the tally to 735,767 and toll to 16,033
By Naresh Kamath and Mehul R Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:56 PM IST
A BMC health worker collects swab samples for Covid test of passengers arriving on outstation trains at Dadar station. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 3,530 new Covid-19 cases with 52 deaths. The case tally has now reached 6,504,147, while the death toll stands at 138,221.

Mumbai recorded 367 cases and five deaths, taking the tally to 735,767 and toll to 16,033. Further, 28,498 citizens were tested in the city. The daily positivity rate is now 1.28%.

There are 5,06,048 vaccine doses administered in the state, while 42,974 citizens were vaccinated in the city. The Mumbai civic body has maintained that the period till October 5 is crucial and a spike in the number of cases is expected in the coming days.

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic said, “Citizens need to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour and exercise maximum caution, especially in this festive season.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Tattoo helps cops identify dismembered body found in Navi Mumbai

Mumbaiites miss Bandra Fair for second year in a row

Mumbai reports less than 400 single-day Covid-19 infections for 4th straight day

IIT Bombay designs AI-based translation app to help students from linguistic minorities
TRENDING TOPICS
NEET SS 2021 registration
Hindi Diwas 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud
Covid vaccine
MS Dhoni
Abdul Ghani Baradar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP