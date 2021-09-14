Maharashtra sees 3,530 new Covid cases, 52 deaths

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 3,530 new Covid-19 cases with 52 deaths. The case tally has now reached 6,504,147, while the death toll stands at 138,221.

Mumbai recorded 367 cases and five deaths, taking the tally to 735,767 and toll to 16,033. Further, 28,498 citizens were tested in the city. The daily positivity rate is now 1.28%.

There are 5,06,048 vaccine doses administered in the state, while 42,974 citizens were vaccinated in the city. The Mumbai civic body has maintained that the period till October 5 is crucial and a spike in the number of cases is expected in the coming days.

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic said, “Citizens need to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour and exercise maximum caution, especially in this festive season.”