Maharashtra sees rise in Covid cases: ‘No lockdown yet, but keeping watch’

According to data released by the government on Monday, Maharashtra reported 3,365 new Covid cases, 23 deaths and 3,105 recoveries
By Faisal Malik and Mehul Thakkar, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:11 AM IST

The Maharashtra government is unlikely to impose a fresh lockdown, amid a steady spike in Covid-19 cases, as it continues to monitor the situation. However, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar said the government may have to take some harsh decisions as people have stopped observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

According to data released by the government on Monday, Maharashtra reported 3,365 new Covid cases, 23 deaths and 3,105 recoveries. In total, India’s worst-affected state has reported 2,067,643 cases, 51,552 deaths and 1,978,708 recoveries. Monday was the sixth consecutive day the state reported more than 3,000 Covid-19 infections (from February 10 to 15, it recorded 3,451; 3,297; 3,670; 3,611; 4,092 and 3,365 cases respectively), alarming authorities as the graph had hit a plateau over the past three months.

Meanwhile, Pawar said he will discuss the Covid-19 situation with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. State health minister Rajesh Tope said the state government has directed all district collectors and municipal commissioners to strictly follow the 3T principle (testing, tracking and treatment) and increase Covid-19 testing at all places where a spike in cases is seen. Tope ruled out an immediate lockdown in the state, but said the local administration will take measures to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour is followed by the people at large.

According to state officials, several factors, including restarting of local trains for general public, increased mingling among groups and non-compliance of Covid-19 appropriate behaviour are some of the reasons behind rise in daily cases across the state, including Mumbai, in the past five days. About 3.5 million people have been travelling by suburban trains that run in Mumbai and neighbouring areas since local trains were opened for general public with restricted hours on February 1. Besides, there is a spurt in activities as the state government has gradually removed restrictions on various activities, including permission for restaurants and shops to operate till 1am and 11pm respectively.

The spike in cases has prompted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to have a second thought about further unlocking or relaxations in the city, including increasing travel timings of suburban trains for the general public. Civic officials said they would watch the situation for a week and take any further decision on relaxation and unlocking on February 22. The city has been reporting over 500 cases since February 10. On February 15, it reported 493 cases, while on Sunday, the city recorded 645 Covid-19 cases followed by four deaths. Overall, the city has reported 314,569 Covid-19 cases followed by 11,422 deaths. The city’s recovery rate is 94% and mortality rate is 3.63%.

“People must follow Covid appropriate rules and the authorities should also ensure that they are strictly followed. They will also have to be held accountable if they find any negligence. If this is not done then lockdown is required to be re-imposed to control the situation like it is going on in many western countries. The United Kingdom is experiencing a third lockdown cycle,” Tope told reporters in Aurangabad. He added that lockdown is the last resort if the situation doesn’t improve.

Pawar said people have stopped using masks, which is very dangerous. “While touring this morning I saw villagers and people at large were not using masks at all. It is very dangerous and will cost us dearly. Tomorrow (Tuesday), we will be discussing the rise in Covid cases with the chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray). Maybe we have to take some harsh decisions,” Pawar told reporters.

The increase in cases in Mumbai has come ten days after local trains, considered to be the lifeline of the city, was restarted for the general public from February 1. General public is allowed to travel from the first train of the day up to 7am; 12pm to 4pm and later post 9pm till the last train.

On suspending local train services in Mumbai and surrounding cities, Tope said that they have started local train services only recently and that too with staggered timings. They have purposely decided not to keep timings for the common people comfortable only to avoid crowding in trains. “We are monitoring the situation and see no reason to take extreme steps immediately. It is a fact that Covid cases have increased, but they have gone up by not more than 500. It has certainly alarmed us and our focus will be on the preventive measures to bring back the situation under control. Lockdown restrictions and suspending local train services would be the last step in this process,” the health minister said.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner of BMC, said, “We are not taking any decision for now. We will monitor the situation until February 22 and post this, a decision on further unlocking will be taken.”

According to data released by the government on Monday, the state reported 3,365 new Covid cases, 23 died and 3,105 recovered. So far, the state has reported 2,067,643 cases, 51,552 people have died and 1,978,708 have recovered.

mumbai news

Affiliated colleges in districts other than Mumbai can reopen, says University of Mumbai

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:56 AM IST
Two days after the University of Mumbai (MU) released a circular directing affiliated colleges in the city to postpone reopening until February 22, officials released another circular late on Sunday, stating all affiliated colleges — barring those in Mumbai city and suburbs — can reopen starting February 16
mumbai news

I-T searches find unaccounted transactions of 1,500 crore at gutkha baron JM Joshi, son actor Sachiin’s premises

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:49 AM IST
The income tax (I-T) department on Monday said that unaccounted transactions of around 1,500 crore have been found in their six-day-long major search operation carried out at various premises linked to gutkha baron JM Joshi and his son, actor Sachiin Joshi, who is presently under arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case
mumbai news

Bombay HC tells ED to not take coercive action against Avinash Bhosale

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:21 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) on Monday adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by Pune businessman Avinash Bhosale and his son Amit challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) till February 24 after ED gave an oral assurance that it will not take any coercive action against the two.
mumbai news

NCP expels Kerala legislator Mani Kappan over anti-party activities

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:19 AM IST
The decision was taken after Kappan’s decision to join the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress.
mumbai news

Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:18 AM IST
The city breathed its cleanest air so far this year as rising temperatures and wind from the sea cleared up pollution
mumbai news

Navi Mumbai duo sets up strawberry farm, officials plan to replicate model

By Raina Shine, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:16 AM IST
Panvel taluka officials claimed this is a first such experiment in Panvel and could now be replicated in other parts of the taluka.
mumbai news

Four minors booked for gang-rape of 13-year-old near Mumbai

By HT Correspondent, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:13 AM IST
Four minors have been booked by the police for allegedly gang-raping a 13-year-old girl in Thane rural. The accused also threatened to kill her parents if she told anyone about the incident.
mumbai news

Mumbai civic body releases frozen 350-crore corporators’ funds

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:11 AM IST
The money was frozen on Friday after BJP leader Vinod Mishra filed a complaint with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) last week alleging misappropriation of funds.
mumbai news

Partho Dasgupta rigged ratings in connivance with anchor of news channel: State to HC

By KAY Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:05 AM IST
While opposing the bail application of Partho Dasgupta, former CEO of Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) who is one of the 16 accused named in the television rating points (TRP) manipulation case, the state informed the Bombay high court (HC) that Dasgupta had rigged TV ratings since 2017 in connivance with the anchor of a news channel and had also silenced an employee who had raised objections to the sudden spike in the ratings of an English news channel
mumbai news

Delay in fellowships pushes research scholars in science and tech institutes into debt

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:05 AM IST
CSIR, the apex body that runs the fellowships programme for both junior and senior researchers in science and technology institutes, said the delay in disbursements was a matter of concern.
mumbai news

Only 71 health workers in Mumbai get Covid-19 second dose

By Eeshanpriya MS
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The 71 are among the 1,926 who received the first dose on January 16, the day the first phase of the vaccination drive began
mumbai news

Co-WIN app develops glitch again: Names of many Mumbai health workers go missing

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:45 PM IST
According to the ICMR rules, beneficiaries of Covishield and Covaxin have to take the second dose after 28 days of taking the first vaccine
mumbai news

Worry for Maharashtra: Local trains, laxity fuel spike

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:41 PM IST
The state government insists that it won’t be reimposing restrictions on movement in the immediate future. State health minister Rajesh Tope said they see reimposition of curbs as the last resort. For now, they are focusing on preventive measures.
mumbai news

Mumbai breathes cleanest air of the year, pollution levels drop

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:34 PM IST
  • Mumbai recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 115 on Monday, significantly down from Sunday's 186.
