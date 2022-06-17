Maharashtra sees slight dip in Covid infections at 4,165, active caseload breaches 21,000-mark

Maharashtra on Friday reported 4,165 cases in the last 24 hours, marginally lower than the 4,255 infections registered a day ago. The state logged three pandemic-related deaths of which Mumbai accounted for two, the state health department said. The western state’s capital, Mumbai, also reported 2,255 new cases.

The western state has more than 21,000 active cases at the moment. With this, the cumulative tally of the virus in the state has reached 79,27,862, and death toll reached 1,47,883.

Every district in Maharashtra has now active coronavirus patients. The third death in the state was recorded from Jalgaon.

Meanwhile, the state saw 3,047 people being cured of the virus, taking the total number of recovered cases to 77,58,230. The recovery rate in the state currently stands at 97.86 per cent. The bulletin also showed that Maharashtra has so far conducted a total of 8,15,17,399 tests for Covid-19, including 44,483 during the day.

Thane district of Maharashtra has reported 934 new coronavirus positive cases, which took its infection count to 7,17,090, an official said on Friday.

On Thursday, two more cases of the BA.5 variant of coronavirus were also reported in the state, the state health department said. Both patients are from Nagpur and have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The department said the two patients have recovered from the infection in home isolation. The patients – a 29-year-old male and a 54-year-old female – were found to have contracted Covid-19 on June 6 and 9, respectively. With this, the total of B.A.4 and B.A.5 variant cases found in the state reached 19.

Meanwhile, India reported 12,847 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total tally of active caseload to over 63,063, the Union health ministry said.

