Maharashtra signs MoUs for generating 25,000 MW from nuclear power

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Tuesday signed memorandums of understanding (MoUs) for projects aimed at generating 25,400 MW of nuclear power, involving an estimated investment of ₹6.5 lakh crore.

Mumbai, May 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during the signing and exchange of MoUs between the Government of Maharashtra (Energy Department) and various companies in Mantralaya, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (@CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo) (@CMOMaharashtra)

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Of the four proposed projects, three are planned in the Konkan region’s Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, officials said, with Adani Power proposing a 6,000 MW nuclear plant at Barsu in Ratnagiri—a site that had earlier sparked massive protests over a proposed oil refinery project.

According to a statement released by the Maharashtra government, it has signed MoUs with Adani Power, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), NTPC Limited, and the Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited.

The development comes months after India opened up its civil nuclear power sector to private companies. In December 2025, the Parliament passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India (SHANTI) Bill, ending a six-decade state monopoly on nuclear power generation.

According to the statement, Adani Power plans to invest ₹1.5 lakh crore in Maharashtra to generate 6,000 MW of energy, creating around 12,000 jobs. However, its proposed location for the power plant—Barsu, according to officials—is controversial. A proposed oil refinery at the small, coastal village had faced stiff opposition from local residents, environmental activists and political groups over concerns related to land acquisition, environmental degradation and the impact on the ecologically sensitive Konkan region.

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{{^usCountry}} RIL has proposed Purnagadh in the Ratnagiri district for its 7,200 MW nuclear plant, officials said. The company plans to invest ₹2 lakh crore and create employment opportunities for over 100,000 people, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} RIL has proposed Purnagadh in the Ratnagiri district for its 7,200 MW nuclear plant, officials said. The company plans to invest ₹2 lakh crore and create employment opportunities for over 100,000 people, according to the statement. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} NTPC Limited has said it would invest ₹1 lakh crore to generate 7,200 MW of nuclear power and create around 5,000 jobs. The company has proposed setting up a power plant in Devgad in Sindhudurg district, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} NTPC Limited has said it would invest ₹1 lakh crore to generate 7,200 MW of nuclear power and create around 5,000 jobs. The company has proposed setting up a power plant in Devgad in Sindhudurg district, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited, part of the Bajaj Group, has said it would invest ₹2 lakh crore for projects expected to generate 5,000 MW of power and create around 3,000 jobs, the statement said. The company has not proposed any site so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited, part of the Bajaj Group, has said it would invest ₹2 lakh crore for projects expected to generate 5,000 MW of power and create around 3,000 jobs, the statement said. The company has not proposed any site so far. {{/usCountry}}

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An energy department official said representatives of three of the four companies attended the MoU signing ceremony on Tuesday, while the Lalitpur Power Generation Company Limited will complete the formalities later, as its officials were abroad.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed all companies to expedite the implementation of the agreements and to begin surveys to determine project locations, officials said.

“The sites proposed by Adani Power, Reliance Industries and NTPC Limited have just been proposed as of now. We will provide them with all the help, and these companies will conduct feasibility studies of the sites. After verifying, they will finalise the location and the size of the power plant as per the technical and financial report,” said an official from the energy department.

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Speaking after the MoUs were signed, Fadnavis said that Maharashtra will play a key role in helping India become an “energy-rich nation” through large-scale investments in clean and nuclear energy projects.

“We will extend full support from the state government to companies investing in the clean energy sector. Investment in nuclear energy will accelerate Maharashtra’s progress in power generation. These projects will not only strengthen the energy sector but also create large-scale employment opportunities. Maharashtra will continue to remain at the forefront of clean energy generation in the country,” he added.

In the 2025-26 Union budget, the central government had launched the Nuclear Energy Mission to aggressively expand India’s nuclear power capacity. It also allowed the setup of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), which are nuclear fission reactors typically with a power capacity of up to 300 MW.

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