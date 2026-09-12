Maharashtra SIR: Voter exclusion higher in opposition-held seats, data shows

Mumbai: After 20.7 million electors were left out of Maharashtra’s draft electoral roll as part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), data from the Election Commission of India shows that constituencies held by opposition parties have a higher proportion of deleted or anomaly-ridden electors than those held by the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

In Mumbai, where the Mahayuti holds 22 of the 36 constituencies, the exclusion gap was slightly wider. (Praful Gangurde/HT)

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The exclusion rate was 22.17% across the 52 constituencies held by the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA), compared with 20.94% across the 236 constituencies held by the Mahayuti—a difference of 1.23 percentage points, or over 120,000 electors.

The gap was narrower for voters with anomalies in their details, such as their names and ages. Such cases accounted for 6.54% of electors in MVA-held constituencies and 6.35% in Mahayuti-held seats. The total number of electors with anomalies in their details is 6.2 million, of whom 5.1 million are from ruling-alliance constituencies and 1.1 million are from opposition-held constituencies.

However, the pattern was reversed for unmapped electors: they accounted for 6.12% of voters in Mahayuti-held constituencies and 6.04% in MVA-held constituencies. Of the 5.97 million unmapped electors, 4.95 million are from ruling alliance constituencies, while 1.02 million are from opposition constituencies.

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{{^usCountry}} In Mumbai, where the Mahayuti holds 22 of the 36 constituencies, the exclusion gap was slightly wider. Around 35.85% of electors were left out of the draft roll in opposition-held constituencies, compared with 34.08% in the Mahayuti’s constituencies—a difference of 1.77 percentage points. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Mumbai, where the Mahayuti holds 22 of the 36 constituencies, the exclusion gap was slightly wider. Around 35.85% of electors were left out of the draft roll in opposition-held constituencies, compared with 34.08% in the Mahayuti’s constituencies—a difference of 1.77 percentage points. {{/usCountry}}

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The share of electors with anomalies was 7.4% in opposition-held seats, against 6.25% in Mahayuti constituencies. However, Mahayuti-held constituencies had more unmapped electors—14.16%, compared with 12.2% in opposition-held seats.

The opposition has alleged that the Election Commission has not been transparent and that lists of electors containing anomalies and unmapped names are not being shared with political parties. “The percentage of deletions in our constituencies is high. And in some cases, it directly impacts our winning prospects in elections,” said Sandesh Konvilkar, general secretary of the Congress.

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Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab said the deletion of more than 120,000 additional electors from opposition-held constituencies was significant. “Some of the seats have been lost by the opposition by narrow margins, and such deletions cost us dearly in the polls. We are identifying the names that have been deleted, have anomalies, or are unmapped, and will ensure that eligible voters are re-registered on the electoral rolls,” he said.

Parab alleged that exclusions were higher in some Muslim-dominated areas, which he attributed to booth-level officers (BLOs) not reaching out to voters. “The enumeration, mapping and verification of voters have been proper where BLOs worked efficiently or where local political leaders were active. In some Hindu-dominated areas, too, the deletion is higher,” he added.

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Parab also said that ruling parties like the BJP, which has considerable resources and has appointed an agency for the SIR process, have an advantage in the exercise.

However, Sudhir Deulgaokar, a BJP leader who oversees the party’s SIR process, said this was a misconception.

“The entire process has been implemented by the Election Commission transparently, with meetings held with all political parties from time to time. It would be unfair to say that the number of deleted or anomaly-ridden electors is higher in opposition constituencies, as the process gives everyone a fair chance to register. All parties, as well as voters, have the opportunity to get eligible voters registered even now,” he said.