The state home department on Monday transferred Nikhil Gupta, police commissioner of Aurangabad, where communal riots broke out in March, and brought Manoj Lohia in his place. Lohia is currently the joint commissioner in Pimpri-Chinchwad. Aurangabad police chief transferred in shake-up of IPS officers

However, Gupta has not been allotted a post in a massive shake-up of IPS officers following promotions cleared by the department promotion committee.

In Mumbai, many additional commissioners and deputy commissioners have been transferred. Additional commissioner in special branch (SB)-1, Sanjay Darade, has been posted as special inspector general in the state crime investigation department (CID) while A D Kumbhare, who is additional commissioner in the central region, is the new IG of anti-terrorism squad (ATS).

Sanjay Shinde has been promoted from additional commissioner to joint commissioner in Pimpri Chinchwad commissionerate while additional commissioner (crime) of Mumbai police, Dnyaneshwar Chavan, has replaced K M M Prasanna as the IG of the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar range. Prasanna has been posted as the IG (establishment) in the state police headquarters.

Additional commissioner in Mumbai south region, Dilip Sawant, has been appointed as the IG of coastal security, and additional commissioner of police (traffic), Nisar Tamboli, is now the special IG (administration) in the headquarters.

In Mumbai police, DCP Abhinav Deshmukh has been posted as the new additional commissioner in the south region while DCP Anil Paraskar will head the central region. DCP M Ramkumar will be additional commissioner (traffic) and Shashikumar Meena has been appointed to the crime branch as additional commissioner. Additional commissioner Virendra Mishra will now be in the SB.

Besides, the government has promoted Bipinkumar Singh as director general of the state security corporation and upgraded the posts of state ATS chief and Thane police commissioner to DG rank from additional DG rank. Hence, Sadanand Date will continue in the ATS as the DG and Jaijeet Singh will continue to head the Thane police on promotion. In Thane, additional commissioner Punjabrao Ugale has been shifted from the west region to the crime branch.

Now, the posts of DG in the ACB and DG in Maharashtra State Police Housing Corporation are vacant and headed by officers of additional DG rank.

The state has still not cleared promotions of one officer of 1997 batch and three officers of 1998 batch who are due to be posted in additional DG rank.