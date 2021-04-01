Maharashtra suspends IFS officer over forest officer suicide case

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday suspended M Srinivasa Reddy, an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer with immediate effect, in a suicide case of woman forest range officer over harassment. Reddy faced disciplinary action for inaction against the complaint filed the woman forest officer, officials said.

Arvind Apte, chief conservator of forest, forest department confirmed his suspension.

The decision comes six days after the woman forest range officer committed suicide over alleged harassment by her senior Vinod Shivkumar, deputy conservator of police, who has been arrested for abetting suicide by Amravati police. She had complained to Reddy against Shivkumar and had sought his intervention, it is said.

Reddy was posted as additional principal chief conservator of forest and field director Melghat Tiger Reserve, Amravati. Soon after the incident, he was shunted out from the post of field director for not initiating any action on the victim’s complaint.

Taking serious cognizance of the case, the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) sought a report from principal chief conservator of forest, Nagpur in the case. It has also sought a clarification from Reddy in the next eight days.

“The Government of Maharashtra in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (a) of sub rule (1) of Rule 3 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1969, and all the powers enabling in it that behalf hereby places, the said M Srinivasa Reddy then additional principal chief conservator of forest and field director, Melghat Tiger Reserve, Amravati under suspension with immediate effect until further orders,” states an order issued by the forest department on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Amravati guardian minister and women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur met chief minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding Reddy’s suspension and stern action against the guilty.

The 32-year-old deceased was posted at Harisal under the Gugamal division of Melghat Tiger Reserve. According to newsreports, Initial investigations revealed that the deceased was disturbed by the harassment meted out by her seniors. Before taking the extreme step, she left a note, in which, she made serious allegations against them.