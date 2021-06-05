Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra teacher Disale who won global award is now on World Bank panel
Maharashtra teacher Disale who won global award is now on World Bank panel

PTI | , Aurangabad
PUBLISHED ON JUN 05, 2021 12:15 AM IST
Ranjitsinh Disale, a teacher at a ZP school in Solapur, was awarded for adopting innovation to better teaching outcomes.(HT)

Ranjitsinh Disale, who hit national headlines after winning a USD 1 million 'Global Teacher' award last year, has been appointed by the World Bank on an international advisory board working to improve the quality of teaching.

Disale, from Paritewadi in Solapur district of Maharashtra, some 300 km from here, will join 11 others on the World Bank's recently launched Global Coach Programmes' International Technical Advisory Board, he said.

"There is a training programme for teachers designed by the World Bank and there is a committee to design it. I have been appointed as an adviser of this committee," Disale told PTI on Thursday.

A World Bank spokesperson confirmed the development.

Work on the board is pro bono and the panel will meet for two hours every six months, with the total time commitment not exceeding 10 hours every six months for the project ending December 2024, a World Bank statement informed.

The Global Coach Program is focused on accelerating learning by helping countries improve in-service teacher professional development (TPD) programs and systems, it added.

The International Technical Advisory Board comprises 12 individuals from the domains of research, policy making, and teaching.

Disale was in December last year named the winner of the USD 1 million annual Global Teacher Prize 2020 in recognition of his efforts to promote girls' education and trigger a quick response (QR) coded textbook revolution in the country.

