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Maharashtra teachers face FIR threat as census duty, voter work clash

Maharashtra teachers face FIR threats for missing voter duty amid overlapping census work and new curriculum training, raising concerns about workload.

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 06:32 am IST
By Niraj Pandit
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Mumbai: Thousands of teachers across Maharashtra are facing the threat of FIRs if they fail to report for voter list verification duty next month, even as they are simultaneously assigned census work and training for a new curriculum, leaving many struggling to manage overlapping responsibilities.

New Delhi, India - April 20, 2026: Census officials doing door to door survey during mapping for a house-listing and housing census (HLO) under Phase-1 of the Census 2027 in the NDMC area near Sardar patel Marg in New Delhi, India, on Monday, April 20, 2026. (Photo by RAJ K RAJ / Hindustan Times) (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

According to an April 17 order issued by district collectors, teachers have been directed to attend census training from May 3 to 18, followed by field surveys until May 31 for Census 2027.

At the same time, thousands have been appointed as booth-level officers (BLOs) for voter list verification, a role that involves door-to-door data collection. As per the Maharashtra State Election Commission’s directive, an FIR may be filed against teachers who fail to report for this duty.

Meanwhile, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has scheduled training for the new curriculum for teachers of Classes 2 to 4 from May 11 to 30.

Teachers have raised concerns about the overlapping schedules, questioning how they are expected to fulfil all three responsibilities simultaneously. “We have to attend census work, voter duty and training at the same time. It is becoming very difficult to manage everything,” said Vijay Kombe from the Maharashtra State Primary Teachers’ Committee. Kombe added that he has written to the government requesting that the SCERT curriculum training be postponed.

The first phase of Census 2027, India’s first fully digital decennial exercise, is being held from April to September 2026, during which data on housing conditions, amenities (like drinking water and sanitation), and assets (such as internet access and vehicles) will be collected. This will be followed by the population count in phase two, scheduled for February 2027.

 
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