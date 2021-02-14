Maharashtra to implement STARs project to improve learning in schools

The Maharashtra state education department will implement the ‘Strengthening Teaching- Learning And Results for States’ (STARS) initiative to improve the overall teaching and learning process in schools across the state.

The STARS initiative is a $500 million project funded by the World Bank to improve the quality of learning in schools across six states - Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and Rajasthan. The Maharashtra cabinet recently approved its implementation following which a government resolution was issued to that effect. The implementation will take place in a phased manner over the next five years, said officials.

Strengthening the pre-primary education in the state through anganwadis with special emphasis on quality infrastructure, teachers training etc is part of the initiative. The education department will also set up an independent teacher training platform and issue certifications after completion of the training modules. There will also be efforts to reduce dropouts, improve learning outcomes and extend counselling and guidance sessions for students.

The STAR project will be implemented under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. A seven-member committee will overlook the working of the initiative across districts in the state. “The total cost of the project will be ₹976 crore, of which, ₹390 crore will be spent by the state government and ₹586 crore will be provided by the central government," said an official from the state education department.