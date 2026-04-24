Maharashtra to map 11 ‘Dark Sky’ zones for astro-tourism

Mumbai: In a bid to tap astro-tourism destinations, the Maharashtra government has chalked out a “Dark Sky” policy to promote stargazing, astronomy education and eco-tourism at 11 locations across the state, according to officials aware of the developments.

Couple stargazing together with a astronomical telescope. (astrosystem - stock.adobe.com)

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The policy also aims to promote astronomy education, reduce light pollution around stargazing sites, and develop infrastructure around them, as most of these sites are located in isolated areas, officials said.

The state government has identified 11 Dark Sky zones in various locations across the Sahyadri ranges, forest belts, and remote hinterlands, where minimal artificial lighting allows clear visibility of the night sky. These zones would serve as the backbone of the state’s astro-tourism ecosystem, attracting both domestic and international visitors interested in celestial experiences, according to the proposal prepared by the tourism department.

“Some of the sites identified are near the Pench and Tadoba tiger reserves, the Lonar Crater, and Bhandardara, among others,” said Sanjay Khadare, principal secretary of the state tourism department. “Amateur astronomy education groups have been conducting their activities at these places we have identified. The state government will tie up with these groups for further development and promotion of these sites. We will notify these sites and the operators with the help of international certification.”

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{{^usCountry}} The project envisages setting up basic and advanced infrastructure, including observatories, telescope-equipped viewing stations, astronomy interpretation centres, and eco-friendly accommodation. Visitors would be offered curated experiences, such as guided stargazing sessions, meteor shower viewings, and night-sky photography workshops. A detailed project report is being prepared as part of the policy, said Khadare. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The project envisages setting up basic and advanced infrastructure, including observatories, telescope-equipped viewing stations, astronomy interpretation centres, and eco-friendly accommodation. Visitors would be offered curated experiences, such as guided stargazing sessions, meteor shower viewings, and night-sky photography workshops. A detailed project report is being prepared as part of the policy, said Khadare. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to officials from the tourism department, the policy aligns with the roadmap for tourism development in Vikasit Maharashtra 2047, an initiative launched by the Maharashtra government to transform the state into a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047. The tourism sector has the potential to generate hundreds of thousands of jobs and contribute significantly to the state’s GDP, said an official, who requested anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to officials from the tourism department, the policy aligns with the roadmap for tourism development in Vikasit Maharashtra 2047, an initiative launched by the Maharashtra government to transform the state into a $3.5 trillion economy by 2047. The tourism sector has the potential to generate hundreds of thousands of jobs and contribute significantly to the state’s GDP, said an official, who requested anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Astro-tourism is still a niche segment in India, but it has strong growth potential. Maharashtra has the geographical advantage to become a frontrunner,” states the proposal prepared by the government. Key departments such as environment, rural development, and urban planning are involved in finalising guidelines and identifying suitable locations, as well as in steps to upgrade the infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Astro-tourism is still a niche segment in India, but it has strong growth potential. Maharashtra has the geographical advantage to become a frontrunner,” states the proposal prepared by the government. Key departments such as environment, rural development, and urban planning are involved in finalising guidelines and identifying suitable locations, as well as in steps to upgrade the infrastructure. {{/usCountry}}

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If cleared, the initiative could mark a significant shift in Maharashtra’s tourism strategy—from conventional sightseeing to experience-driven and knowledge-based travel, officials said. More importantly, it could open up new economic avenues in regions that have traditionally remained outside the tourism map.

The proposal flags several challenges that could impact execution. “Rapid urbanisation and increasing light pollution pose a threat to potential sites, while awareness about astro-tourism remains limited among both tourists and local communities,” said an official.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Surendra P Gangan ...Read More Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others. Read Less

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