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Maharashtra to map 11 ‘Dark Sky’ zones for astro-tourism

The policy also aims to promote astronomy education, reduce light pollution around stargazing sites, and develop infrastructure around them, as most of these sites are located in isolated areas

Published on: Apr 24, 2026 07:30 am IST
By Surendra P Gangan
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Mumbai: In a bid to tap astro-tourism destinations, the Maharashtra government has chalked out a “Dark Sky” policy to promote stargazing, astronomy education and eco-tourism at 11 locations across the state, according to officials aware of the developments.

Couple stargazing together with a astronomical telescope. (astrosystem - stock.adobe.com)

The policy also aims to promote astronomy education, reduce light pollution around stargazing sites, and develop infrastructure around them, as most of these sites are located in isolated areas, officials said.

The state government has identified 11 Dark Sky zones in various locations across the Sahyadri ranges, forest belts, and remote hinterlands, where minimal artificial lighting allows clear visibility of the night sky. These zones would serve as the backbone of the state’s astro-tourism ecosystem, attracting both domestic and international visitors interested in celestial experiences, according to the proposal prepared by the tourism department.

“Some of the sites identified are near the Pench and Tadoba tiger reserves, the Lonar Crater, and Bhandardara, among others,” said Sanjay Khadare, principal secretary of the state tourism department. “Amateur astronomy education groups have been conducting their activities at these places we have identified. The state government will tie up with these groups for further development and promotion of these sites. We will notify these sites and the operators with the help of international certification.”

If cleared, the initiative could mark a significant shift in Maharashtra’s tourism strategy—from conventional sightseeing to experience-driven and knowledge-based travel, officials said. More importantly, it could open up new economic avenues in regions that have traditionally remained outside the tourism map.

The proposal flags several challenges that could impact execution. “Rapid urbanisation and increasing light pollution pose a threat to potential sites, while awareness about astro-tourism remains limited among both tourists and local communities,” said an official.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

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