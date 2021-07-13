Maharashtra to strengthen power generation capacity, transmission infra

By taking cues from the power outage in Mumbai in October 2020, the state government has chalked out a plan to strengthen its power generation capacity and transmission infrastructure for the power being injected into the city. Chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray has appointed a task force for the speedy execution of the projects.

Anticipating power consumption of Mumbai and its suburbs to rise to 5,000 megawatts by 2024-25, the state has planned to increase the embedded generation of the power by another 1,000 MW in addition to the existing generation of 1,877MW. Similarly, the cope with the demand for power, the state has also decided to lay down transmission lines to enable the import of the power from outside projects and the national grid. The government is also considering power generation through solar energy panels on rooftops of the buildings in the city.

“As part of the strengthening of the project, the replacement of the HTLS conductors of Kalwa-Padghe circuits will enable us to increase the transmission capacity to 2,000 MW. State-owned Uran plant’s generation is aimed to increase to 8,00MW by building its capacity and completion of the Kharghar substation by 2024 are some of the measures in that direction. CM Thackeray approved these projects. He has also directed to tap the feasibility of generation of 1,400 MW power through solar energy generated through panels on rooftops of the multi-storey building in Mumbai,” a statement by chief minister’s office stated.

Dinesh Waghmare, principle secretary, energy department, said that the state is also giving an extension to the Mumbai-based Tata and Adani projects. “Some of the units of the Trombay and Dahanu power generation plants need life extension as their agreements are on the verge of completion. Apart from it, capacity building of gas-based Uran plant will help to cater the additional supply to the MMR and especially in Navi Mumbai,” he said.

The task force appointed under Waghmare will ensure technical and environmental clearances to the projects. “Meeting the rising demand in Mumbai and MMR is a herculean task, especially in Navi Mumbai in the wake of upcoming airport and industrialisation. After the power outage last year, the state government has undertaken projects to increase generation and strengthening the transmission infrastructure to cater for the demand,” he said.