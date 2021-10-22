Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra tops with highest number of fully Covid-19 vaccinated population

Of the targeted population of 91.5 million, 70% or 64,913,396 people, have been given the first dose, while 29,065,236 beneficiaries in the state are fully vaccinated in the state
Image for representation (File photo)
Updated on Oct 22, 2021 08:48 AM IST
By Faisal Malik

Amid the country crossing the one billion mark for Covid-19 vaccine doses, Maharashtra has administered over 93 million doses till date. Maharashtra tops the charts, in terms of the fully vaccinated population, although it holds the second position when it comes to the total number of doses administered, after Uttar Pradesh.

Of the targeted population of 91.5 million, 70% or 64,913,396 people, have been given the first dose, while 29,065,236 beneficiaries in the state are fully vaccinated in the state. The state has administered 93,978,623 doses till date, according to the data on Co-Win portal. On Thursday, the state administered 516,519 doses.

Maharashtra’s public health minister Rajesh Tope said that covering the rest of the targeted population will be a challenge as they require counselling sessions to convince them for vaccination. To facilitate speedy vaccination, the state government is starting a drive to cover all college students in the age group of 18-25 by organising sessions on college campuses. The drive will be undertaken for 10 days, from October 25 to November 3.

“We are proud to be a major contributor in the achievement of the one-billion mark. We are lagging behind UP in overall inoculation because the northern state was provided with more doses on the basis of their population,” the minister said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra recorded 1,573 fresh infections, pushing the count to 6,598,218 on Thursday. The tally of active cases further reduced to 24,292 as 2,968 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours.

