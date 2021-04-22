Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra Will try to import vaccines to inoculate all above 18: Tope
Maharashtra Will try to import vaccines to inoculate all above 18: Tope

Serum Institute of India (SII) on Wednesday announced it will sell Covishield for ₹400 to state governments, and ₹600 to private hospitals in the country, adding that in next 4-5 months the vaccines will be made available in retail and free trade.
By Faisal Malik, Hindustan Times, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 01:26 AM IST
On Tuesday, Tope said following a state cabinet meeting that Maharashtra will import vaccines.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said on Wednesday the state will import vaccines that are available globally, including Pfizer, Moderna and Sputnik, to enable the vaccination of those between 18 and 45 years, following a decision by the Centre to open up vaccination for all adults starting May 1.

“I have come to know that Covishield has fixed 400 per vial for government hospitals and 600 per vial for private hospitals… The state has decided to use all the vaccines available be it Covishield or the imported ones for the age group of 18-45 years,” Tope said.

“We have also decided to import stock of other vaccines such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, and Sputnik V from other countries. There will be no dearth of the money for the vaccine, as we have decided to use the development funds to procure vaccine stock,” Tope said.

