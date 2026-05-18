Maharashtra’s Census self-enumeration sees under 4% response

MUMBAI: Maharashtra recorded a modest response in the first phase of self-enumeration for Census 2027, with only around 1.11 million households completing the digital process, less than 4% of the state’s estimated households, highlighting the continuing digital divide between urban and rural regions. iiMumbai, India - May 16, 2026: In areas such as Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar ward, teachers appointed for the census duty are doing recce of their assigned locations on day 1 of census in city along with Asha workers in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, May 16, 2026. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Data from the Census Directorate showed that while 1,260,950 households initiated the optional self-enumeration process between May 1 and May 15, only 1,114,277 households completed it successfully. The exercise, introduced as part of India’s digital Census initiative, allows residents to voluntarily submit household details online before physical verification by enumerators.

Mumbai, including city and suburbs recorded the highest participation, with 182,363 households completing self-enumeration, followed by Pune with 153,568 and Thane with 116,512. In contrast, districts with relatively lower human development indicators and weaker digital penetration saw poor participation. Gadchiroli reported only 3,688 completed self-enumerations, Gondia 3,881 and Hingoli 4,823. (SEE BOX)

Officials said the low response, particularly from rural Maharashtra, reflected uneven access to smartphones, internet connectivity and digital literacy. “The rural parts lagged behind in self-enumeration because of limited digital access. Some respondents also found it difficult to register on mobile devices,” an official from the Census Directorate said.

The figures also underscore the scale of Maharashtra’s population growth over the last decade. The state had around 23.8 million households during the 2011 Census, but officials estimate the number has now crossed 28 million households. Against this backdrop, participation in the digital self-enumeration exercise remained below 4%.

Officials said the second and more extensive phase of Census operations, physical house-listing and housing census by government-appointed enumerators, began on May 16 and will continue till June 14. Around 264,000 enumerators have been deployed across Maharashtra for the exercise.

“The second phase of enumeration by government-appointed enumerators began on May 16. Around 264,000 enumerators engaged in Census 2027 will carry out house-listing and housing census operations during this phase,” the official said.

During this stage, enumerators will visit homes and collect details related to household composition, housing conditions, amenities and demographic information. After the four-week exercise concludes on June 14, authorities will undertake a 20-day sub-block enumeration phase aimed at verifying and consolidating records.

Officials clarified that even households that completed self-enumeration online would still be visited by enumerators, who would ask the full set of Census questions again for verification and standardisation purposes.

“Though self-enumeration helps make the process easier for enumerators visiting households, they will still ask all the questions to respondents during the physical visit. No documents need to be provided, as the exercise is entirely respondent-based,” the official said, requesting anonymity.

Authorities also sought to address public concerns around privacy and misuse of data amid widespread discussions around Census-linked welfare verification and citizenship documentation. Officials stressed that Census information is confidential and is not shared with other government departments or linked to welfare schemes, taxation or policing.

“We do not seek information related to wealth or income in the Census. The percentage of misleading or incorrect information provided by respondents is just 0.07%, as recorded in our independently conducted post-enumeration surveys in the past. Similarly, there are hardly any cases of people refusing to participate in the Census exercise, as it is now a tried-and-tested process after 15 Census rounds conducted in the past,” the official said.

The Census exercise is considered one of the world’s largest administrative data-gathering operations and forms the basis for policymaking, urban planning, allocation of resources and demographic analysis for the next decade.