MahaRERA to conduct third exam for real estate agents certification on Nov 22

Mumbai: The housing regulator Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) will conduct its third statewide online examination for real estate agents on November 22, and a total of 5,592 eligible candidates will appear for the exam at 19 centres.

MahaRERA officials said the examination has seen participation from Mumbai (2,732 candidates), Pune (2,104), Nagpur (592), Nashik (78), Kolhapur (26), Aurangabad (20). A smaller number of candidates are also writing the exam from Akola, Amravati, Chandrapur, Dhule, Jalgaon, Latur, Nanded, Pandharpur, Wardha, Ahmednagar, Sangli, Satara and Solapur, officials said.

“The first two examinations saw 3,217 candidates clearing the examination. MahaRERA has 45,000 real estate agents registered on its portal, but 13,000 of them have not renewed their registration. So, presently, 32,000 registered agents are active in the industry,” an official said.

On January 10 this year, the regulatory body issued a circular directing all registered real estate agents to obtain a certificate of competency after undergoing training and clearing a written examination. “...real estate agents being the public face and an intermediary between the home buyers and promoters, it is essential that the agents have a comprehensive understanding of the real estate transactions to guide the buyers through each stage of the purchase of any plot, apartment unit or building to avoid any misunderstanding and disputes,” said the circular.

The circular further stated that there was a need for agents to undertake formal training and certification courses, which would bring a certain level of consistency in real estate practices and enhance knowledge and awareness of regulatory and legal frameworks. Professionally qualified agents could then provide home buyers with comprehensive professional advice and help them make an informed choice in the real estate market. The Authority then finalised a curriculum and modules, roped in four training institutions to conduct a minimum of 20 hours of training on RERA’s legal framework and conduct online exams.

The first online examination in May saw 405 candidates out of 423 clearing the exam. The participation increased to 3010 candidates in the second examination out of which 2,812 passed. MahaRERA has extended the deadline for obtaining certifications for all agents from September 2023 to January 1, 2024. The authority has also directed all promoters to ensure that the real estate agents they enlist to market their projects under Section 4 (2) (j) of RERA should possess a valid Certificate of Competency with effect from January 1, 2024.

