MUMBAI: The sharing of 17 seats in the legislative council polls to be held on June 18 has led to an intense face-off among the Mahayuti allies. The BJP and Shiv Sena are at loggerheads over the number of seats as well as over a few constituencies where the political strength of the two parties is almost the same. BJP leaders Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Ravindra Chavan met Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde on Saturday to persuade him to settle for fewer seats.

Mahayuti allies spar over 17 legislative council seats

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Given the results of the recent local bodies polls, the Mahayuti constituents—the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP—are in a position to win almost all the seats. The three collectively won 8,239 of the 12,201 seats and chalked up a win of over 67.5% in the newly formed bodies, with the BJP winning 4,657 or over 35% of the total seats. As against this, the three opposition parties—the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP)—won only 2,239 or around 18% of the total seats.

With this dominant presence in the local bodies, the Mahayuti’s internecine tussle for power in the upper house has been brewing ever since the elections were announced. The BJP, the big brother within the Mahayuti alliance, has offered three and two seats to its alliance partners led by Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar respectively. However, the Sena has demanded seven seats and is also demanding seats in the constituencies where the BJP is in a position to win them on its own.

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{{^usCountry}} A BJP leader said that the Shiv Sena had been demanding Thane, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar-Jalna, Parbhani-Hingoli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg-Raigad. “We have decided to give them the Thane and Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituencies, while we are negotiating with the NCP for the Pune and Sangli-Satara constituencies,” he said. “It has been made clear to the Sena that seven seats cannot be conceded to them, as the BJP is in a position to win all these seats on its own. Secondly, conceding more seats to the Sena will lead to a similar demand from the NCP.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A BJP leader said that the Shiv Sena had been demanding Thane, Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar-Jalna, Parbhani-Hingoli, Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg-Raigad. “We have decided to give them the Thane and Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg constituencies, while we are negotiating with the NCP for the Pune and Sangli-Satara constituencies,” he said. “It has been made clear to the Sena that seven seats cannot be conceded to them, as the BJP is in a position to win all these seats on its own. Secondly, conceding more seats to the Sena will lead to a similar demand from the NCP.” {{/usCountry}}

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The leader said the parties would have to finalise the seat-sharing in the next few days, as June 1 is the last day for filing nominations. “The final decision on the number of seats and constituencies will be taken in the meeting between the CM and his two deputies, Shinde and Sunetra Pawar, early next week,” he added.

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The NCP and BJP are at loggerheads in Nanded, as the former has staked a claim on the constituency. “We have fewer members than the BJP, but we are backing them in other constituencies where they need our support,” said the NCP’s local MLA Pratap Chikhalikar. “Although the final decision on the Nanded constituency has to be taken by the top leadership of both parties, we are insisting on the seat.” Chikhalikar’s bete noire from the district, Ashok Chavan, is eyeing the seat for his close aide Amar Rajurkar.

While addressing the media, Bawankule said 99% of the issues had been resolved in the meetings held between the BJP and Sena leaders. “The seat-sharing arrangement has reached the final stage,” he said. “The remaining issues will be discussed by CM Devendra Fadnavis and deputy CMs Sunetra Pawar and Eknath Shinde, after which a final decision will be taken. The Mahayuti will win all 17 seats.”

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Bawankule said the priority would be given to sitting seats, followed by allocation based on each party’s numerical strength, a formula similar to the one adopted during the Lok Sabha and assembly elections in 2024.