Mahim park not part of Dharavi redevelopment, slum authority clarifies

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) on Thursday clarified that Mahim Nature Park is not included in the Dharavi redevelopment project, which recently got a fresh push from the state government.

Though it had been confirmed in 2018 that the park had been dropped from the ambit of redevelopment, the recent floating of tenders for a lead consultant, and the state cabinet approving a special purpose vehicle for the project has sparked concerns among green activists.

In a letter to the SRA CEO on October 12, city environmentalist Zoru Bhatena said, “The plans annexed to the said tender show that the park, a notified protected forest, is part of the SRA’s plan. We are certain that you are aware that no part of a notified protected forest can be used or diverted for SRA projects. It thus appears that the park’s inclusion has been done by oversight. We call upon you to correct this error in your tender/redevelopment plans.”

He received a response on Thursday that said, “Mahim Nature Park is already excluded from the redevelopment project.” In an attached layout map, the park is shown as an “excluded property”.

Bhatena, however, said this clarification is misleading in a specific context as the park is clearly shown as being within the boundaries of the redevelopment plan. “So, they may not actually use the park for construction, but it is part of the overall land area, meaning it is part of the overall FSI to be used.”