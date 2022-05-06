Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Major fire in Navi Mumbai industrial area; 3 rescued, 1 still trapped: Fire dept
mumbai news

Major fire in Navi Mumbai industrial area; 3 rescued, 1 still trapped: Fire dept

A Navi Mumbai fire department official said the fire, which was first reported at 3.17pm, has spread to three factories behind TBIA fire station
A fire department official said they have succeeded in rescuing three people. Now only one person is left inside, (HT Photo/Bachchan Kumar)
Updated on May 06, 2022 07:30 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar

NAVI MUMBAI: A major fire broke out at an industrial unit in Navi Mumbai’s Khairane MIDC on Friday afternoon. According to the fire officials at the spot, three people have been evacuated from the industrial units but one person was still trapped inside.

The first call to the fire department was received by the Rabale MIDC fire station at around 3.17pm. Around six to seven fire tenders are at the spot.

A fire officer from MIDC said three people were rescued by the fire fighters. “One person is still stuck since and we are making all efforts,” a fire officer from MIDC said.

A fire department official said the fire has spread to three factories behind TBIA fire station.

The official identified two of them as West Coast Polychem Pvt Ltd at plot number 775, TTC MIDC and Hind Elastomers Pvt Ltd at plot 754.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP