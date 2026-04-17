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Malad ‘baba’ held for duping, threatening people in name of exorcism

According to the police, the accused, identified as Rhythm Panchal alias Baba, a resident of Malad East, allegedly claimed to possess supernatural powers and said he was possessed by a deity

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 06:02 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: A ‘self-styled exorcist’ from Malad was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly cheating multiple people by luring them into rituals and issuing death threats if they refused to comply.

Pic for representation (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the police, the accused, identified as Rhythm Panchal alias Baba, a resident of Malad East, allegedly claimed to possess supernatural powers and said he was possessed by a deity. Panchal would, under the pretext of performing exorcisms, ensuring job success, resolving ‘pitru dosh’ and addressing personal issues, demand a range of items including a goat’s heart, black cloth, black sesame seeds, graveyard ash, lemons, a black doll, a bottle of liquor, cigarettes, Urad Dal (black gram), red and black vermilion (Kumkum), and a mixture of nine different types of savory snacks (Farsan).

Police said Panchal allegedly consumed the liquor and cigarettes himself while using the remaining items for rituals, later discarding them at public junctions. He is also accused of threatening harm or death to those who disobeyed him. The complainant, Anosh Edal Morena, 33, further alleged that Panchal claimed to be possessed by the deity ‘Bhairav’ and conducted exorcisms to drive out spirits.

 
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