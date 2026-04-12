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Malad priest duped of 50 lakh in digital arrest scam

The priest was reportedly kept under digital arrest on April 1 and April 2 with the accused monitoring him constantly on a WhatsApp video call. They asked him to transfer ₹50 lakh to various bank accounts.The fraudsters also prevented him from travelling to Vrindavan for the scheduled programme, adding to his distress

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 05:56 am IST
By Vinay Dalvi
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Mumbai: A 69-year-old chief priest of a temple in Malad has been cheated of nearly 50 lakh in a digital arrest scam, with cyber fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials and falsely linking him to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Malad priest duped of 50 lakh in digital arrest scam

According to the police, the case came to light after a 75-year-old disciple lodged a complaint with the Cyber Police. The priest was scheduled to travel to Vrindavan for a religious programme, including bhajans and kirtans, between April 3 and 7.

“On April 1, he reportedly received a WhatsApp video call from a woman claiming to be a police officer investigating the terror attack. She told him that bank accounts in his name had been used to fund the incident and placed him under so-called digital arrest,” said a police officer. She allegedly told him that the Reserve Bank of India flagged his transactions with the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack and that he has been funding terrorism.

“The caller warned him not to inform anyone and claimed he could be immediately arrested if he did,” the officer said.

 
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